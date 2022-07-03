Peter Madrigal hints at the return of a Vanderpump Rules OG

Vanderpump Rules OG Peter Madrigal hinted viewers may see the return of another SUR OG in the upcoming season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Longtime Vanderpump Rules personality Peter Madrigal dropped some major hints that viewers may be seeing the return of an OG star in the upcoming season.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Bravo has officially picked up the hit show for another season, and given the personal drama surrounding the Pump Rules stars in recent months it should make for some great television.

According to Peter, who still works for boss Lisa Vanderpump at her SUR restaurant, there may be another familiar face returning to the franchise.

Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal teases return of OG

Over on Instagram, Peter recently hosted a Q&A, opening the comments up for fans and followers to ask all their pressing questions.

Among the slew of inquiries, one user asked Peter, “Are any of the original cast with you at SUR still?”

The question seemed to surprise Peter which released a little bit of uncomfortable laughter from the SUR manager. Taking a flustered moment, Peter finally responded, “I’ll just put it this way, it’s just me. Let’s just put it this way…Maybe someone? I don’t know.”

He continued to tease, “You’ll have to stay tuned. You’ll have to watch.”

Other Vanderpump Rules stars hint at new potential relationships for cast members as Season 10 approaches

Peter isn’t the first Pump Rules star to tease what’s to come for the cast. While attending the MTV Movie Awards, Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and James Kennedy revealed what viewers can expect from this upcoming season.

On the red carpet, the three longtime co-stars were asked, “What can we look forward to with the next season?”

“James is in a new relationship,” Ariana piped in.

Noting that he wasn’t the only one to have recently ended a relationship, James added, “Well, everyone’s about to be in a new relationship. He noted, of course, that he wasn’t speaking about Tom and Ariana who have been together since 2014 and are still going strong.

James’ point is well made — the Vanderpump Rules cast has seen a large number of breakups in the last year. James and his former fiancee Raquel Leviss ended their five-year relationship at the end of 2021 after the majority of Season 9 revolved around their wedding planning. Lala Kent also experienced her own heartbreak and ended her three-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett after cheating allegations hit the internet in October 2021.

More recently, Katie Maloney ended her own 12-year relationship with co-star Tom Schwartz and the former couple officially separated in March 2022.

Given the massive shakeup within the cast, Season 10 is bound to explore the next steps for all the cast. And if Peter’s hints at a return are to be believed, there may be a familiar Pump Rules face gracing fans’ screens again.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.