Vanderpump Rules cast teases new relationships, business opportunities in Season 10

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and James Kennedy were representing their hit Bravo show while at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday evening.

The longtime friends and co-stars hit the event’s red carpet, presented an award, and Sandoval and Ariana were even nominated for Best Reality Romance. Unfortunately, the couple wasn’t able to pull off the win, but they did manage to drop some hints on what fans can expect in the upcoming Season 10.

While on the red carpet, the threesome met up with E! News and dished on what is to come on Pump Rules now that it has officially been picked up for another season. And as longtime fans would expect, there’s plenty of drama brewing.

Vanderpump Rules stars tease new relationships in Season 10

Speaking to the correspondent, James, Tom, and Ariana opened up about the fun that is in store for the new season. They confirmed that while the new season has already been greenlit, they haven’t started filming as of yet.

“What can we look forward to with the next season?” the cast was asked.

Ariana was the first to weigh in and expressed, “James is in a new relationship.”

This is true. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, James and Raquel Leviss ended their five-year relationship and announced their split at the Season 9 reunion back in December 2021. In March, James went Instagram official with his new, and current, girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

James couldn’t help but note that he isn’t the only one who is bound to find themselves in a new relationship.

“Well, everyone’s about to be in a new relationship,” he laughed. “Everyone except [Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix].”

Tom responded, “Ariana and I are still going strong.”

Sandoval is moving forward with his new bar and Ariana has kept plans for her sandwich shop and cocktail brand

Although Season 10 will undoubtedly include relationship drama, the cast will also be continuing on with their business ventures as viewers saw last season.

Sandoval confirmed that his bar with friend and co-star Tom Schwartz will be opening in the upcoming season.

“Obviously, Schwartz and Sandy’s will be open,” Tom added. “My band [Tom and the Most Extras] will be performing. I have original music coming out [and] we got a big show coming up at the end of July.”

Tom then shared that Ariana is still working on opening her sandwich shop called Something About Her, with co-star Katie Maloney. To add to her own excitement, Ariana also piped up stating that her cocktail company is also up and running.

“And then my cocktail company DFH [Drink From Home] is just, like, really killin’ it right now,” she noted.

It looks like there’s plenty for Vanderpump Rules fans to look forward to in the upcoming season.

