Peta Murgatroyd responds to Dancing with the Stars move to Disney+

Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney+ for its next two seasons, and most of the people involved called this a good move.

It is looking to the franchise’s future, bringing in the younger audiences who are not handcuffed to expensive cable plans and have already moved to the streaming options to save money and choose their own entertainment.

Now, a former dancer who has no connections to the show now has chimed in, and she also loves the move to streaming. Peta Murgatroyd called Disney+ a “great move” for Dancing with the Stars.

Peta Murgatroyd on Dancing with the Stars move

Peta Murgatroydtold PopCulture.com that Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+ was shocking news for her.

“I had no idea that was coming,” Peta told the site. “I kind of have stepped away from that world a little bit, but yeah, I’m happy for them. I mean, I had no idea, so it was kind of like a shock to me and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the first time ever that we’ve moved in all of these years.'”

She then said it was a great move and that this would help the show evolve.

The past few seasons have settled in at around five million viewers an episode, which is long from its heyday. However, Disney+ streaming has over 130 million subscribers, which opens up the door for the show to grow even bigger in the future.

“I think that you’ve got to evolve,” she said. “The show’s been on for what … they’re going on the 31st season or something? So I mean, there’s not many shows that can say that they’ve been on for that long.”

Peta would be willing to return after Disney+ move

Peta Murgatroyd was a professional on Dancing with the Stars for 14 seasons. She competed from Season 13 through Season 22. She then returned for Seasons 24 and 25 and then again for Seasons 29 and 29.

She won two Mirrorball trophies during that time, one with Donald Driver and one with Nyle DiMarco.

Now that Dancing with the Stars is moving to streaming, the first live reality show to ever run on a streaming network, Peta said she would love to return.

“If they call me, I would gladly put up my hand and say, ‘You know, I want to do that,'” Peta said. “That’s my first love, so I would not want to give that up type of thing. So yeah, [I’d] hopefully get a good partner and go all the way.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.