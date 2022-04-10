Dancing with the Stars will make history with Season 31

Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars is making a huge move in 2022 as the dancing reality series is headed to Disney+ and leaving network television.

This has many fans worried, as those who still subscribe to basic cable will now have to subscribe to Disney+ as well.

However, this also means that the show will make history with Season 31.

Dancing with the Stars makes history in 2022

Dancing with the Stars is not the first show to move from network television to a streaming service, but it is the first major live reality series to do so.

After 16 years and 30 seasons, Dancing with the Stars will leave ABC and move to Disney+ for Seasons 31 and 32, at least.

This means it will become the first live series to stream on Disney+.

Disney+ is already one of the most popular streaming services, offering Marvel and Star Wars original TV shows, all of the Disney animation movies, and has been the only source for the last three Pixar movies.

Now, it will have one of the most popular live reality competition series.

Deadline also reported that this will be the first live, streaming reality show produced in the United States.

While Netflix has enjoyed its original reality competitions, they were all pre-recorded before airing on Netflix. With Dancing with the Stars, it airs live, and fans will vote for the winners each night.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Why is Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney+?

ABC has been looking at making some changes as Dancing with the Stars‘ ratings have dropped in recent years.

One thing that ABC wants to do is add more Monday Night Football. While it airs on ESPN, ABC has a deal to air an additional football game and it would take place in the timeslot DWTS airs. In 2023, there will be three Monday Night Football games on ABC.

While some fans are worried about the move, many see this as a positive move for the show.

“The fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise,” said Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

“This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing with the Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to Disney+ streaming.