Pawn Stars fans can’t stop talking about Rick Harrison’s house, calling it ‘the gaudiest thing’

Pawn Stars is back, showing new episodes on Wednesday nights and streaming on History the next day.

While fans wait for the new episodes each week, Pawn Stars airs older episodes on YouTube, and sometimes they give peeks at how the stars live or play in their downtime.

During an episode full of Salvador Dali paintings and a cookbook this week, fans saw a bit of Rick Harrison’s home.

Rick Harrison, who has homes in Las Vegas and Oregon, is admittedly a collector of “odd stuff,” as he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal when he tried to sell one of his homes.

Rick has spent so many years in the pawnshop business that he has certainly had a chance to collect some eclectic pieces for his homes.

In this collection of Salvador Dali pieces, what stood out to Rick was not one of the painter’s famous paintings but rather his cookbook, leading him to host a dinner party.

Fans remark about Rick Harrison’s home as they get a glimpse during a dinner party

Rick Harrison is a fan of Salvador Dali, saying during the episode, “I love everything about Salvador Dali…He enjoyed his food, his dinner parties, and his mustache.”

When a seller came in with an autographed copy of Salvador Dali’s cookbook, Rick had to jump at it and cook food from it for a dinner party.

When fans see inside his home, they have to remark about it, just as they remark about almost anything about Rick, even his hygiene.

One fan remarked, “Rick’s house is the gaudiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Another commented about the food served at his dinner party. They said, “And he likely didn’t cook that either, all premade by chefs.”

Another fan described Rick’s house as looking “like it should be in a Dr. Seuss book.”

Another fan spoke of missing a specific appraiser on the show, Brett, who, along with another appraiser, Mike, was the “most courteous on the show.”

Fans love to weigh in on anything related to Rick or his son, Corey Harrison. They have even pitted Rick against Corey to see who shoots a gun best.

Rick Harrison helped reunite a guitar with Ashba

The musician, Ashba, shared that Rick was able to reunite him with one of his long-lost guitars. He captioned his post, “Catch me tonight on a brand-new episode of Pawn Stars, where my good friend @rick_harrison reunite me with one of my long-lost Guitars!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ΛSHBΛ (@ashba) It must be awesome to reunite people with their long-lost items, as Rick did for his guitarist.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.