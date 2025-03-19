Paul Staehle hospitalized after being found unresponsive

Former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle is recovering following a medical emergency.

The TLC alum was taken to the hospital when he was found unresponsive in bed at his home in Brazil.

The news was shared by a “medical professional” who also claims to be Paul’s friend.

Taking to Paul’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, the unidentified friend told Paul’s followers that “out of fear” of living alone, Paul gave them a key to his home.

“In case of any medical emergency I would be able to get to him,” they wrote.

Noting they speak “moderate” English, Paul’s friend said they “understand” his medical and mental health.

Paul’s friend checked on him after he sent ‘strange depressed’ messages

Supposedly, Paul asked his friend to post on his behalf in the event that any medical emergencies would “leave him unable to communicate normally.”

The friend said that Paul had sent them “strange depressed” messages and instructed them to come to his home and check on him if they hadn’t heard from him in 24 hours.

Paul’s friend reached out to his Instagram followers on his behalf. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

“Fearful he might do something medically unsound or self harm, I decided to go to his home after I completed my shift. I found Paul in bed not responding,” the friend asserted.

Paul was taken to a hospital after being discovered with a ‘very low’ heartbeat and ‘shallow’ breathing

Purportedly, a bottle of Paul’s prescription anxiety medication was next to him, along with an empty bottle of wine.

Paul’s breathing was “shallow,” and he had a “very low” heartbeat, so his friend transported him to the hospital.

Paul’s Story slide ended with his friend reporting that Paul “really should not be living alone in a foreign [country]” in his mental state.

“He is alive and he will be ok,” the message concluded.

One hour later, Paul’s friend took to his Instagram Stories once more, this time reporting that they were able to find his life insurance information.

However, his friend was unable to locate Paul’s medical and travel insurance information for the hospital and asked his followers to share the information if they were aware of it.

90 Day Fiance fans think Paul is raising a false alarm

Paul’s Instagram Stories made their way to Instagram, where screenshots were shared by 90 Day Fiance fan page @90dayfiance_alexa.

In the comments section, 90 Day Fiance fans reacted to the news, with many accusing Paul of pulling a publicity stunt for attention.

One Instagram user implied that Paul wrote the messages himself, commenting, “Well, for someone who speaks ‘moderate’ English, he did pretty good😂😂”

“The fact he’s doing this for attention is concerning,” added another 90 Day Fiance fan.

Paul’s critics spoke out regarding his latest Instagram activity. Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

Others claimed Paul’s Story was “def not real” and called him the “boy who cried wolf.”

Amid the harsh criticism, some commenters in the Instagram post, including fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Clayton Clark, showed support for Paul, stating that he needs help for his mental health.

Paul was accused of pulling a publicity stunt in 2023

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paul was called out after reports surfaced that he went missing in Brazil.

After causing panic and concern among the 90 Day Fiance fanbase, Paul’s mom, Mary Staehle, confirmed her son was alive and well and had simply gotten lost in the jungle.

Paul later went on record stating that he “had a lot going on, and [he] wanted to go out and be by [himself] for a little bit.”

Paul’s ex, Karine, is making headlines of her own

As @rosariopsyd pointed out in @90dayfiance_alexa’s Instagram post, Paul’s estranged wife, Karine Martins, recently reemerged on social media with some big news.

According to multiple reports, Karine is reportedly expecting her third child, but not with Paul.

Instead, Karine’s presumed baby daddy is a man named Michael who she is purportedly dating.

Karine confirmed her pregnancy in a recently created online fundraiser.

Amid rumors that she’s pregnant again, Karine launched a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 to help reunite her with her children, Ethan and Pierre, whom she shares with Paul.

According to Karine, she’s fighting to regain custody of her sons. In the meantime, she says Paul’s cousin — who currently has custody of Pierre and Ethan — is demanding over $1,000 a month in child support, which equals over 50% of her monthly income.

Additionally, Karine fears the government will “take” her unborn baby daughter and not “allow [her] around her unsupervised” and that she may be deported to Brazil.

In an Instagram post dated March 16, Karine pleaded with her fans and followers to donate cash toward her cause.

“Hi everyone, I started a fundraiser on GoFundMe and would really appreciate your support,” she told her followers. “Whether you donate or share the fundraiser, any kind of help counts.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.