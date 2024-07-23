‘Pathetic’ Kourtney Kardashian accused of copying Travis Barker’s style: ‘They’re both posers stuck in the year 2004’

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to controversy.

It comes with the territory of being a Kardashian — or any prominent reality TV figure nowadays.

After spending countless years with Scott Disick, Kourtney moved on with Travis Barker.

The pair tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child together in 2023.

Their relationship has received much media attention over the years.

Still, fans were shocked this week when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a revealing Instagram story.

The photo was taken from below her waist, showing off her legs.

Kourtney Kardashian is being called out

Travis is present in the photo, wearing baggy jeans, but that’s about all fans see of the pair.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story gets attention. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Instagram stories don’t allow for a comments section, so fans took to the KUWTKsnark Subreddit to air their thoughts on the snap, and it wasn’t pretty.

One Reddit user declared that Kourtney is “never herself in any relationship.”

The critic wondered why “she always” has to “mirror the dude’s style.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s critics are calling her out. Pic credit: @itsbeauitfulvibess/Reddit

“Does she not know how to be her own person?”

The critic slammed the situation as “weird.”

“If only she was known for having some actual talent,” another critic wondered.

Kourtney Kardashian’s dress sense is called out. Pic credit: @acrobatic-director-1/Reddit

“Instead we get up skirt photos of a mid-forties mean girl who has never had to work for anything.”

“The way she adopted his style is so genuinely pathetic it’s all I can ever think when I see her,” another fan declared.

Kourtney Kardashian is being accused of copying Travis Barker’s style. Pic credit: @keroppiblish/Reddit

“She completely crafted her identity around a (mediocre) man.”

Another critic said the photo took them back to when they were “like 15.”

“She reminds me of the preppy cheerleader cosplaying rocker chick to impress the annoying kid in art class everyone thinks is so cool because the only thing he knows how to draw is Jack Skellington, has an AFI tattoo, and in plays in a s—- punk band and lowkey makes fun of all the actual weird kids.”

Kourtney Kardashian critics are speaking out. Pic credit: @foundmebeautifulonce/Reddit

“They’re both posers stuck in the year 2004,” the fan continued.

The Kardashians are not going anywhere

At this point, Kourtney is a reality TV mainstay after appearing with her sisters and mother on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for 14 seasons.

She appeared in countless spinoffs like Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Just when it seemed viewers were done watching the family’s antics, Hulu ordered The Kardashians, a follow-up show already in its fifth season.

Alas, it seems the Kardashians are here to stay.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.