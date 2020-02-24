Parsifal III looks like it’s going to hit the dock in Below Deck: Sailing Yacht sneak peek

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Below Deck: Sailing Yacht sneak peek shows the Parsifal III getting ready to hit the dock as the deck crew struggles to avoid an accident.

There is drama on the high seas in the latest episode of the Bravo show.

If the preview clip is any indication of what viewers are in store for, it going to be a really good episode of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. Nothing rattles a crew or charter guests quicker than a possible collision with a dock.

The weather factor

The video shows Captain Glenn Shephard letting his first mate, Paget Berry, as well as deckhands Ciara Duggan and Parker McCown, know to get the yacht ready for docking.

There are choppy waters near the dock, which Paget observes, but he still begins to lower the sails per the captain’s request.

Paget lets Ciara and Parker both know the weather is not ideal, so they need to be on top of their game. They all three agree communication is going to be vital to getting the Parsifal III docked safely.

The first mate then tells the confessional that the winds are tricky. However, the crew must be careful because if the yacht is not docked correctly, it could do hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the sailboat.

It is easy to see in the footage that the water is extremely choppy, and the wind is powerful.

The deck crew factor

Parker is inexperienced when it comes to being a deckhand. He even tells Paget in the first part of the clip to just let him know precisely what to do.

Well, as Captain Glenn is trying to dock the yacht, both Parker and Ciara throw lines incorrectly to the men waiting on the dock.

The footage cuts out after a dramatic glimpse of the charter guests overhearing the deck crew arguing and Captain Glenn asking for guidance.

Where the captain is on the yacht, he has no view of what is going on with his crew or how close the sailboat is to crashing into the dock.

Of course, fans will have to tune in to find out if the crew of the Parsifal III manages to get the boat docked safety or if it collides. One thing is for sure, whatever the outcome is, Captain Glenn and Paget are not going to be happy.

Even if there is no accident and let’s be honest, there probably isn’t, having guests witness the drama with the crew and an almost crash is not good.

Captain Glenn is going to have words with the deck crew for various reasons after the incident.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.