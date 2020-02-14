Parker’s Trail heads to Australia for massive gold, Fred Lewis is back with new cast

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Parker Schnabel is heading to the land down under. The spin-off of Gold Rush starring young miner Parker Schnabel is back for season three, and it promises bigger gold and more gold output than any Trail season yet.

The hit series Parker’s Trail announced previously that Parker was heading to Oz, and today we learned that only Fred Lewis is back with him as a returning cast member, along with some new blood.

The Discovery series takes Schnabel to points exotic and beyond in search of “massive gold,” and is coming to Discovery on March 13.

Parker Schnabel isn’t afraid of a challenge. Parker has taken us to the historic Chilkoot Trail of the Klondike Gold Rush and beyond. Over the past three years, Parker’s mining adventures have taken him to Papua, New Guinea and into Guyana where his former foreman Rick Ness was part of the group.

What is Parker’s Trail going to cover?

Australia is one of the largest gold-producing nations in the world, but nothing can be taken for granted. Australia’s landscape is brutal and home to some of the deadliest snakes, saltwater crocodiles, and spiders on the planet.

Parker and his team have selected the vast continent in a quest for gold and adventure. Luckily they filmed in advance of the fires there, as this gold mining prodigy, Parker Schnabel, did not have to deal with any emergency fire issues.

As yet another Klondike Gold Rush winter shuts down the Yukon, Schnabel is dead set on expanding his operation to dig year-round.

Armed with leads and contacts the world over, Parker and his friends will make the 8,000-mile journey to the vast terrains of Australia. The land there produces record-sized nuggets and is known to have the largest untapped gold reserves in the world.

The stakes are high and if Parker can find gold and stake a claim, his business will become a global gold empire. This self-made Yukon miner has a vision to create a global mining operation.

Who is joining Parker?

To dig deeper, Parker will get his hands dirty prospecting mines. His team will travel 6,000 total miles across Australia – following the historic gold rush trail that began back in 1851.

This year, Parker has hired 24-year-old gold miner and prospecting expert Tyler Mahoney, a fourth-generation Australian gold miner.

This female miner has skills: Her ability to navigate the country’s vast goldfields and read the ground will be instrumental.

Rounding out the team will be Danny Etheridge, cameraman and close friend of Parker’s.

And back again is Fred Lewis. Special Forces Medic Fred Lewis has the military and medical experience to keep the team alive, as he is a former US military medic and communications specialist.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail returns for a fourth season on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers will have the opportunity to win actual gold this season in a treasure hunt. Follow Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates on this hunt and the show. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ParkersTrail. Stream new episodes each week on the Discovery GO app.