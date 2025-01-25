Paola Mayfield challenges Angela Deem to a wrestling match: ‘She would be afraid’

Paola Mayfield versus Angela Deem in the wrestling ring would make for quite an entertaining match.

It may be hard to imagine such a contest, but as far as Paola’s concerned, she’s willing to make it happen.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, professional wrestler Paola opened up about potential opponents in the ring.

The Colombian native sat down with Stephanie Swaim to chat about her Women of Wrestling (WOW) career.

During their exchange, Stephanie asked Paola if there was anyone who she’d want to face off against in the ring.

“If I say that, I will get in trouble,” Paola admitted. “Hmm… maybe someone.”

Paola says it would be ‘awesome’ to wrestle Angela

“What about the 90 Day universe? I feel like there’s so many 90 Day stars who could be fun to go in the ring against,” Stephanie added to get the conversation started.

Paola seemed hesitant to name names, beginning, “Oh, gosh, I feel like some people will put me in the ring with certain people that I have some issues [with] in the past, and we already know, but I’m not gonna mention that person.”

As far as “friendly” matches, Stephanie suggested Jasmine Pineda, which sparked Paola’s response.

“Oh, do you know what? Angela!” Paola blurted out.

“Angela would be awesome, but I don’t think she would get in the ring with me… she just, she would be afraid,” Paola speculated.

Although Paola felt that Angela would be hesitant, Stephanie acknowledged that many people would want to see a match between the two 90 Day Fiance stars.

“It would be awesome,” Paola concurred.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Paola wrestling Angela

Over on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance viewers caught wind of the interview in a post shared by @90dayfianceupdate.

The post included side-by-side photos of Angela and Paola, and its caption asked, “What say you, would you pay to see this? Who would you place your bet on? 🤔.”

In response, Instagram users spoke out in the comments section, which was teeming with derogatory feedback.

Several commenters mentioned Paola’s appearance, calling her Angela and Paola “twinsies,” saying Paola looks like a “younger version” of Angela, and comparing them to a grandmother with her “look-alike” granddaughter.

One of Paola’s critics called her out for suggesting a wrestling match with Angela, writing, “Now how she wanna fight a 70 year old?! SMH.”

A second critic accused Paola of looking for attention.

@reland711 admitted they’d rather have their “fingernails ripped out” than watch Paola and Angela duke it out in the ring.

“That’s gonna be a no for me dawg,” added another Instagram user.

So far, it appears that Angela hasn’t responded to Paola’s challenge.

But one of Angela’s pals, Scott Wern, spoke out in support of the 59-year-old Meemaw.

Scott showed up in the comments, declaring that his money was on Angela.

According to Scott, Angela could take Paola in a wrestling match because “she maybe older but she has height, strength and reach.”

Scott took it a step further by suggesting that he and Paola’s husband, Russ Mayfield, should enter the ring, too.

“We can make it interesting..[Angela] vs Paola and me vs Russ!!” he added. “We will crush them!!”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c on TLC.