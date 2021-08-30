Pandora Vanderpump Sabo celebrates milestone anniversary, shares pics of growing baby bump

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and her husband, Jason Sabo, celebrated ten years of marriage and her baby bump was on display. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/admedia

Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, has plenty to celebrate these days. Not only is she expecting her first child with her husband Jason Sabo, but the couple also recently celebrated a monumental milestone in their marriage.

On August 27, Pandora and Jason celebrated ten years of marriage surrounded by friends and loved ones with a beautiful event hosted at Villa Rosa.

In addition to posts from both Lisa and her husband Jason, the mom-to-be, showed off her growing bump in sweet pictures from the celebration on social media.

And from the looks of it, the event was a hopeless romantic’s dream.

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo celebrates ten years of marriage with husband Jason

Pandora and Jason’s anniversary celebration included elaborate floral arrangements and decadent desserts. She wore a maxi-length floral dress while Jason looked dapper in a blue suit and deep plum tie.

Lisa shared a picture of the couple with the caption, “Congratulations on ten years.”

Famous friends including Lance Bass were in attendance for the evening as well.

In addition to the celebration and pictures from the event, the couple also shared sweet messages to one another on their respective Instagram accounts showing just how in love they are — even ten years later.

“Happy 10 year wedding anniversary my sweet husband,” Pandora wrote in her Instagram post. “The past decade being married to you has flown by and I can’t believe we are at the ten year mark already. Every day I love you more and I am so proud to be your wife – you are my everything and I love the life we’ve built together.”

She continued to share that she’s excited to see Jason “step into the role of father” because she believes it’s one he was “born to fulfill.”

In his own post, Jason gushed, “The last 10 years with you have been perfect…you never stop loving me, our family, our puppies…we’ve had so many successes to celebrate together.”

Jason continued to say that it was because of Pandora that their lives would become “even more perfect” with the addition of their little one.

Lisa Vanderpump excited to become a Grandma ahead of Pandora’s winter due date

During an interview with the Daily Mail in early August, Pandora announced her pregnancy, sharing that she and Jason are “beyond thrilled, and very thankful to be able to start this new adventure.”

The couple has decided to keep the sex of their baby a surprise.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the couple, who has been together for over fifteen years, had many speculating when they would expand and begin a family of their own. Naturally, Lisa was supportive of her daughter and son-in-law and during a 2019 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish she explained that Pandora and Jason had been working so hard to grow their business.

Of course, that didn’t mean that she wasn’t ready to be a grandmother.

“I think I’m prepared,” the former RHOBH star shared at the time. However, Lisa let it be known that she was only looking to fulfill the best parts of the grandparent role.

“I’ll just take the good bits. We won’t take the diapers and we won’t take the sleep deprivation,” she joked.

Lisa will have her hands full with her grandbaby making their debut this winter along with the premiere of Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules set to premiere this fall as well.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.