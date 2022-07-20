Paige Lorenze claps back at claims she staged Tyler Cameron PDA pics

Paige Lorenze claps back at a social media troll. Pic credit: @paigelorenze/Instagram; @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron, Bachelor Nation alum and runner-up in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, has a new woman in his life.

Recently, he and the famous internet personality Paige Lorenze publicly announced their relationship.

Now the couple has been out and about together, showing off their newly budding romance.

In fact, it’s because of some recent PDA between the couple that Paige was criticized on social media.

However, the Dairy Boy founder and Instagram star didn’t seem to let the hateful comments phase her.

Instead, Paige clapped right back to the internet hater and had some choice words for those trolling her.

Paige Lorenze fires back at an internet troll

Paige posted a video to her TikTok describing how hot and disgusting the weather was in New York City on Monday.

She then joked that she wore a cashmere sweater and pants, as she stated it was 100 degrees, sticky, stinky, and muggy out as she walked down the sidewalk.

After watching the video and referencing a photo of Paige and Tyler making out and showing some PDA, one internet hater made a reference to the picture and commented, “*calls paparazzi on herself.”

Paige didn’t miss a beat as she immediately clapped back, “I would probably look better in them if I did.”

Pic credit: @paigelorenze/TikTok

However, it doesn’t end there. Later in the comments, the same troll added another comment, saying, “Those pictures are so staged it’s comical. Keep gaining those followers hunnyyyyy.”

Paige again had something to say as she wrote back, “I love the grip I have on you.”

Pic credit: @paigelorenze/TikTok

Tyler and Paige’s past relationships

Tyler doesn’t seem immune to the PDA pictures and posts, as just months ago, people were speculating if there was something going on between him and former The Hills star Kristin Cavallari.

After their steamy make-out session, fans couldn’t believe it was only for photographers. However, both Tyler and Kristin confirmed that he was hired to model for her clothing line and to get more press.

Tyler has also been tied to Gigi Hadid, model Camila Kendra, and Hannah Brown in the past.

Paige has most recently, before Tyler, been linked to country star sensation Morgan Wallen. However, their brief relationship ended back in February.

Paige and Tyler were seen together back in June before the duo confirmed they were actually an item more recently.

While the twosome is now officially together, their relationship is still new, and it has been said that they are keeping it more on the down-low for now.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.