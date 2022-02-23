Paedon Brown dishes on relationship with dad Kody Brown: ‘not great,’ reveals if Kody and Christine still talk

According to Paedon Brown, his relationship with his father Kody is “not great.” Pic credit: TLC and @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown opened up about his relationship with his dad Kody Brown and revealed whether Kody still talks to his ex-wife, Christine.

Paedon has made quite a few headlines recently. In addition to confirming that Season 17 of Sister Wives is being filmed, Paedon sported a “What. Does. The nanny. Do” t-shirt, mocking his dad’s fourth wife, Robyn, and showing support for his mom, Christine, in the process.

The 23-year-old also opened up about his “strange and weird” relationship with Robyn that stemmed from him “being rude” to her kids.

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown: relationship with dad Kody Brown ‘not great’

Now, Kody and Christine’s only biological son has dished on his relationship with his father and how things have changed since his mom split from his dad and moved to Utah.

Speaking with The Sun, Paedon said his relationship with his dad is “not great,” and he added, “I wish it was better. I don’t like putting up with the rules.”

“It really got on my nerves that I wasn’t allowed to see my siblings because of COVID,” Paedon told the outlet, referencing Kody’s ultra-strict pandemic rules, which his brother Gabriel said were “literally ruining” their family.

During Season 16 of Sister Wives, viewers saw Kody attend Janelle’s mother’s funeral, contradicting his own rules for the family. Paedon spoke of the funeral and said, “Dad asked two of his wives not to go to his mother-in-law’s funeral.”

According to Paedon, he and his siblings don’t often talk about his parents’ divorce because it’s not necessary.

“I talk to my brothers daily, but the divorce isn’t something we talk about,” he said. “We have no reason to bring it up.”

Paedon has six brothers among his 17 siblings: Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel, who share biological mom Janelle; Dayton, who is Paedon’s adoptive brother and Robyn’s son from her previous marriage; and Solomon, who is Kody and Robyn’s biological son.

Kody and Christine share six biological children. In addition to Paedon, they share daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Paedon ‘doesn’t love’ Kody and Christine’s decisions, reveals if they still talk

Even though Paedon may not agree with all of his mom and dad’s decisions, he still loves his family at the end of the day.

“I love my family. I love my siblings,” he shared. “I do love my parents, but I don’t love all of the decisions that each of them have made.”

Christine left Flagstaff, Arizona, for Utah, where she’s living in a duplex with her and Kody’s youngest child, their 11-year-old daughter Truely.

Sister Wives fans have probably wondered what Kody’s relationship is like with Truely now that they’re living over 500 miles away from each other. Kody and Christine both made it clear they would continue to co-parent amid their split, so communication between the exes is inevitable.

Paedon divulged, “Mom does still speak to dad and she wants to make sure that Truely has a relationship with dad and that he has a relationship with Truely. They do still speak, but there is a barrier there.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. You can watch new episodes of Cooking with Just Christine every Sunday on TLC.com.