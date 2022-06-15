Olajwuon Dickerson celebrates being Katina Goode’s ‘last love’

Olajuwon Dickerson continues to profess his love for his wife, Katina Goode. Pic credit: @olajuwon_dickerson/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode appear to be head over heels in love after marrying as strangers on Married at First Sight Season 14.

Olajuwon and Katina often post about their love for one another on their public social media accounts.

Recently, Olajuwon dedicated a post to Katina as he declared each other their ‘last love.’

Olajuwon Dickerson shows love to ‘last love’ Katina Goode

Olajuwon Dickerson took to Instagram to share two photos from his and Katina’s vacation.

In the first photo, Olajuwon wrapped his arms around Katina in a lounge chair as the couple smiled in sunglasses and swimwear.

In the second photo, Olajuwon and Katina stood surrounded by palm trees, and both wore bucket hats.

Olajuwon left a heartfelt caption on the post, writing, “Being some first love is great, but being someone’s last love is amazing. #Dickerson’s.”

Fans left positive and supportive comments under Olajuwon’s post.

A commenter wrote, “Love y’all!”

Another follower wrote, “Im stealing this line for my anniversary because… #periodt that’s the truth! I pray you guys continue to grow in life as one. Many many blessings!!”

One commenter called Olajywock and Katina an inspiring power couple, writing, ”Such an inspiration. Everything you all have worked through together to only come out stronger & more in love. #powercouple.”

Other comments included “#blacklove,” “Oh you two,” and “Beautiful.”

Katina Goode shows appreciation for Olajuwon Dickerson

Similar to Olajuwon, Katina has also expressed love for her marriage and Olajuwon.

Katina Goode took to Instagram to share a video featuring several clips from her and Olajuwon’s marriage over the last few months.

Katina shared a video from their scenic trips together as husband and wife.

The video featured photos and videos on beaches, at sports games, and during dinner outings.

Katina captioned the post, “The past few months of my life have been quite the journey. Never did I imagine I would do something like this — marry a stranger & take a chance on love. It’s been a long and hard road to say the least, but I came out of it stronger than ever and a better version of myself.”

Katina then addressed Olajuwon and wrote, “To my husband, this has been quite the adventure, I can’t wait for what God has in store for us. Thank you for growing with me, building with me & loving me ❤️ I am so proud of the man you continue to strive to be. Thank you for not giving up on us, and showing up in this marriage every day.”

In concluding her post, Katina wrote to Olajuwon, “I love you 😘.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.