MAFS viewers ‘disgusted’ after Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode get into explosive fight over dating app

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson come to blows. Pic credit: Lifetime

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson have had many ups and downs since getting married at first sight, but the recent episode saw the couple get into their biggest fight yet.

Olajuwon appalled MAFS viewers when he publicly confronted Katina over an old dating app on her phone.

After Olajuwon and Katina’s tense argument, MAFS viewers sounded off on social media with their take on the situation and the couple’s marriage.

MAFS viewers weigh in on Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode’s dating app scandal

The Married at First Sight Season 14 cast recently gathered for dinner to celebrate their one-month anniversaries.

The dinner took a turn when Olajuwon announced to the cast that he had discovered something about Katina that made him question the validity of his marriage. Katina was caught off guard and unsure of what Olajuwon was referring to.

Olajuwon later revealed he was upset because he found a dating app on Katina’s phone, although Katina was adamant that the app was old and inactive. The couple’s argument over the dating app escalated, resulting in the two yelling and sending the cameras away.

MAFS viewers were fed up with Olajuwon’s behavior and called him out, with one viewer writing, “It’s the way that Olajuwon is raising his voice over the dating app being on Katina’s phone despite her not using it. Absolutely uncalled for.”

It's the way that Olajuwon is raising his voice over the dating app being on Katina's phone despite her not using it. Absolutely uncalled for #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/SINqTNE2vl

Another critic wrote, “Olajuwon really thinks he is a prize. His entire marriage has consisted of him emotionally antagonizing Katina about being on a ‘wife level’ because she doesn’t cook or clean and has an old dating app on her phone.”

A viewer called out Olajuwon’s hypocrisy, tweeting, “Olajuwon two weeks removed from telling his wife and the entire cast he slept with a mother and her daughter, and now he’s questioning Katina’s ‘level’ as a wife and a woman…”

One critic wrote, “Olajuwon about to embarrass Katina in front of these people after she just independently wine and dined him for their anniversary like a dummy. Ladies, this is why you don’t do no ish like that without a man proving himself to YOU FIRST.”

Olajuwon about to embarrass Katina in front of these people after she just independently wine and dined him for their anniversary like a dummy.



MAFS viewers accuse Olajuwon Dickerson of ‘possessive’ behavior

Many MAFS viewers voiced feeling Olajuwon’s behavior wasn’t just inappropriate but was also abusive and possessive.

One MAFS viewer wrote, “I am so disgusted by the way Olajuwon speaks to Katina. I want her to pack her bags and RUN.”

Another MAFS critic wrote, “Yoooooo tf is wrong with Olajuwon? He called Katina out at the table, embarrassed her in front of everyone, and then decided to tell her why he was mad in PRIVATE. He escorted her be the arm like nothing was wrong. ABUSIVE. POSSESSIVE.”

A viewer suggested Olajuwon needs serious help, tweeting, “OLAJUWON NEEDS PROFESSIONAL HELP. He’s going OUT HIS WAY to embarrass and emotionally harm Katina.”

Yet another critic called out Olajuwon’s red flags writing, “Olajuwon is clearly abusive in addition to being nuts. Honestly scared for Katina’s future if she stays with this psycho. Red flags everywhere.”

It’s clear MAFS viewers feel Olajuwon’s treatment of Katina has gone too far. Time will tell if Katina views her recent fight with Olajuwon as the last straw.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.