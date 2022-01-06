Observant Teen Mom fans think Maci Bookout is pregnant after close look at Family Reunion preview

After carefully inspecting some scenes from the preview of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, fans think Maci Bookout is pregnant. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout has sparked pregnancy rumors among Teen Mom OG fans after they picked up on some clues that seem to suggest baby number four is on the way.

Maci is one of the cast members who will appear next week on the premiere of the new spinoff show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

The highly anticipated spinoff will feature moms and dads from all three of the Teen Mom franchise shows, past and present.

Promos for Teen Mom: Family Reunion have amped up with its debut just around the corner.

Teen Mom fan says clues in Family Reunion preview prove Maci Bookout is pregnant

One Teen Mom fan took a close look at one of the recent preview clips and found a few things they felt were hints that Maci was hiding a pregnancy.

A TikTok video posted on Wednesday, January 5, shared some of the clues in a video that read, “Prooving Maci PREG AF.”

“YA’LLLLLL – No one is talking about this yet,” the TikTok video was captioned. “Proof Maci is totally pregnant for this reunion.”

In the video, an image of a finger pointed at Maci every time something suspicious happened in the video.

As Maci raised her glass to toast her castmates, although the other moms were drinking from wine glasses, Maci’s glass was a run-of-the-mill drinking glass filled with water.

In another clip from the video, Maci raised her glass once again, this time using what appeared to be an empty champagne flute.

A third finger pointed at Maci’s mid-section as she stood up in a group scene, which the Teen Mom fan felt looked like a baby bump.

Maci Bookout recently spoke on expanding her family

If Maci is indeed pregnant, it will come as a major shock.

In September 2021, Maci said that she’s done having more kids, “Biologically, no. I’m done. I told Taylor [when I turn 30], no more [kids]. Absolutely no more.”

However, Maci talked about the possibility of adoption and what she’s waiting for before taking the leap.

“Adoption, though, is definitely still on the table,” Maci added. “It’s just a matter of the right time.”

In addition to Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Maci is also part of the cast of the other new spinoff, Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, premiering next week.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In will have a 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk vibe as the cast discusses previously aired episodes from the comfort of their own beds.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV, followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.