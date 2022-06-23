Noi Phommasak shares why she didn’t change her name to Noi Moy

Noi Phommasak chose not to take Steve Moy’s last name for several reasons. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak married Steve Moy on Married at First Sight Season 14, and the couple managed to be one of just two to remain married from the Boston cast.

While Noi and Steve’s wedding day went smoothly and the pair quickly hit it off, there was one immediate amusing issue: Noi’s first name rhymed with Steve’s last name.

Now, Noi is sharing the list of reasons she hasn’t taken Steve’s last name.

Noi Phommasak reveals what Noi Moy means in Lao

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram stories to give an update on her last name situation.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 star reshared her friend’s post as a follower asked, “Did Noi change her name to Noi Moy?!”

Noi replied to the question, writing, “Lol no I did not.”

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi also revealed that there’s more than one reason she didn’t take Steve’s last name.

Sharing another post on her Instagram Stories, Noi wrote, “Here’s the other kicker – moy means pubic hair in lao.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noi explained, “Noi means – small, Moy – pubic hair.”

Noi then stated, ‘My name would be little pubic hair,” adding a rainbow “The More You Know” sticker to the post.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

A third reason Noi didn’t take Steve’s name is that she never believed in the tradition of women losing their maiden name to take on their husband’s name.

Noi wrote, “Also never believed in women giving up their names. If anything, I’d change it to my mothers maiden name,” adding, “in loving honor.”

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Steve Moy shares photos of the ‘good times’ with Noi Phommasak

While Noi isn’t taking Steve’s name, the pair is still working to make their marriage work.

Steve recently shared several photos capturing sweet moments from his marriage with Noi.

In Steve’s caption, he addressed the challenges the pair has been navigating while calling their relationship ‘truly special’ and their chemistry undeniable.

Steve expressed, “How we as people, and I as an individual show up for others is very important to me. My biggest challenge lately is figuring out how I can show up while still being authentic and true to myself and my feelings. Considering the time difference between filming and airing of the episodes, and the fact that filming occurred during a fraction of the duration of our relationship, it’s safe to say a lot has happened since.”

Steve continued, “At our best, our relationship has been truly special, and full of love. Although we face our own set of challenges, one thing’s for sure, our chemistry can’t be denied. I’d like to share some of the good times. Here are a few pictures of some of our best moments together so far. From the road trip we went on, to holidays and special moments both during and after filming.”

Married at First Sight premieres Monday, July 6, on Lifetime.