Noah Erb so smitten by Abigail Heringer that he crashed his car while kissing her

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s love led to a unique accident. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 has several couples that are still going strong including Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, who broke up on the beach but rekindled afterward.

Many of the latest BIP couples have continued to offer up sweet glimpses of their relationship post-show, and Noah may have offered up one of the wildest moments that he and Abigail experienced due to his adoration of his new girlfriend.

Noah Erb recounts his memorable date with Abigail Heringer

In mid-October, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer were on a car ride that ended with a bang. Noah took to his IG stories to recount the crazy moment with his followers.

In the story, Noah shared, “Just took Abigail out to a nice dinner. We were enjoying ourselves, incredible experience, food was great.”

Noah proceeded to share about their car ride after the dinner and how, ironically, it started to rain while they were listening to The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

Noah stated, “We hop in the car. We start listening to Annie of all things. The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow. It starts raining. The mood is getting right.”

Thankfully, they were safe on the car ride, but it’s when they parked that Noah and Abigail found themselves in some trouble.

Noah Erb reveals he crashed his car into his own house

It all started because Noah was marveling at his girlfriend’s beauty while they were “parked”. Noah expressed, “We get to my house. I stop the car. I look at Abigail and think, ‘Dang, she looks really pretty’ so I start kissing her.”

As Noah and Abigail are kissing it appears Noah was so lost in the moment with his love that he didn’t notice the car moving.

Noah revealed, “Turns out I never put the car in park and I rolled right through my grass and hit my house.”

Noah acknowledged how absurd the experience was and shared, “Genuinely, [a] small little kiss turned into me hitting my house. I’ve never done that before. I wouldn’t even think to do that. It’s absurd. But here I am, letting all things go to shambles for a little bit of love.”

Fortunately, the crash seems to not have caused too much damage to Noah, Abigail, or his house and clearly, Noah is still head over heels in love with Abigail.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.