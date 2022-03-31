Noah Erb references Will Smith’s notorious Oscar moment after beef with Blake Moynes  

Noah Erb has a message for people who speak about girlfriend, Abigail Heringer. Pic credit: ABC

Noah Erb recently found himself in a playful feud with pal Blake Moynes regarding Bachelor in Paradise star Abigail Heringer.

Blake has embraced being petty in the feud as he shared photos snuggled up with Noah’s beloved Bachelor Nation girlfriend.

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars have had fun teasing Noah amid the amusing pettiness, and Noah even got in a few jabs at Blake.

Noah had one more message for anyone who might be speaking about Abigail, as he took a cue from Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith.

Noah Erb channels Will Smith in recent caption

The 94th Academy Awards aired Sunday, and the most memorable moment of the night came when Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock live on stage over a joke at Jade Pinkett-Smith’s expense.

After assaulting Chris Rock, Will proceeded to yell obscenities as he demanded, “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars have weighed in with their thoughts, and Noah Erb had an amusing way of addressing the infamous Oscars moment.

Noah took to his Instagram and shared two photos of himself in a pair of sunglasses. In the photos, he stares down the camera, and he aimed to match the stern stares in the pictures with an intimidating caption referencing Will Smith.

Noah’s caption caught attention as he wrote, “Keep my GF name out of your mouth,” along with an open hand emoji and cursing emoji paying homage to “the slap heard around the world.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Noah Erb’s caption

While Noah’s caption connects to Will Smith’s Oscar outrage, the message also appeared to link to the petty feud between Noah and Blake since Blake’s affectionate photos with Abigail Heringer had Bachelor Nation cracking lots of jokes.

Several Bachelor Nation stars commented on Noah’s latest post, where he demanded people keep Abigail’s name out of their mouths.

Abigail Heringer reacted to her boyfriend’s handsome photos and commented with three hot emojis.

The Bachelor Season 24 star Alayah Benavidez praised Noah’s caption writing, “Caption wins,” with a laughing emoji.

Noah’s fellow The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Ivan Hall wrote, “Talk to me nice,” with a clapping hands emoji.

The Bachelor Season 25 star Victoria Larson also commented with a series of laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Noah’s caption appeared to receive the seal of approval from his friends and followers.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.