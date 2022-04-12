Noah Erb joins Abigail Heringer’s ‘girls day’ with Tammy Ly and Deandra Kanu  

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer link up with Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costars. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation’s Abigail Heringer recently had a girls’ day with two of her Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costars, Deandra Kanu and Tammy Ly.

However, despite the day being deemed for the “girls,” Noah Erb tagged along for the festivities.

The four appeared to have a blast as they took photos capturing their fun time together.

Noah Erb enjoys ‘girls’ day’ with Abigail Heringer and Bachelor in Paradise costars

Abigail Heringer took to her Instagram stories to give followers a glimpse into her time with Deandra Kanu and Tammy Ly.

While in West Hollywood, Abigail shared a photo of her clinking glasses with Deandra and Noah.

Abigail wrote over the photo, “girls day.”

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Tammy Ly joined the trio as they took in some sights. In one of Abigail’s clips, Tammy marvels at a mesmerizing set of lights as Deandra smiles behind her in black sunglasses.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail and Noah also posed on a sofa with Tammy in the middle. The room was bathed in warm orange light. Abigail wrote over the photo, “what should our album cover name be.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer links up with fellow costars from The Bachelor Season 25

Since moving to California to be with Noah, Abigail has spent lots of time with Bachelor Nation stars.

While Abigail only appeared on Bachelor in Paradise with Tammy and Deandra, Abigail recently met up with her The Bachelor costars as well.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Abigail linked up with Serena Pitt, Chelsea Vaughn, Khaylah Epps, and Anna Redman at the HEYMAEVE House, which is connected to a lifestyle brand of the same name.

The five ladies, who all appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, shared lots of fun videos during their time together in the scenic Los Angeles house. Tammy even joined the ladies during one of their nights out.

Abigail also met up with Blake Moynes on the beaches of California, and it stirred up a friendly feud between Blake and Noah, with the two firing some petty shots at one another and several Bachelor Nation stars getting involved.

With Noah and Abigail’s relationship no longer being long-distance, there will likely be plenty of posts, content, and “girls’ days” for the couple.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.