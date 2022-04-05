Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer share dance video and tease Dancing with the Stars appearance 

Noah and Abigail make amusing dance videos together. Pic credit: ABC

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer appear to be enjoying life together since Abigail moved to California to be with her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend.

It appears a pastime the couple enjoys is creating TikToks, where they flaunt their quirky dance moves.

Noah even mentioned Dancing with the Stars in his latest dance video with Abigail.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer show off their dance moves

Noah Erb shared a few of his and Abigail’s TikTok videos on Instagram.

The beloved BIP couple dance to Justin Bieber’s hit song Baby while wearing hoodies, sunglasses, and white socks in one video.

While Noah appears quite serious about the choreography, Abigail giggled throughout as the pair filmed the amusingly simple dance steps.

Noah joked about their knack for dance in his caption, “Comment if we should be on [Dancing with the Stars].”

Noah’s followers loved the humorous video, and many left comments under his post supporting the idea of the two joining the Dancing with The Stars franchise or even the Fox dance competition So You Think You Can Dance.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb try out makeup filters

Abigail and Noah shared another TikTok where they had some fun with filters.

Abigail wears a white crop top and jeans with a clear makeup filter over her face in the video.

Abigail sings along to a song with lyrics that say, “The songs on the radio are okay, but my taste of music is your…”

The music quickly cuts off as the video switches to Noah Erb in a similar dramatic makeup filter.

Noah finishes the lyric by enthusiastically saying “face.” He then poses with the smokey eye makeup filter amplifying his light blue eyes.

Noah captioned the post, “Freaky Friday just got a whole lot freakier.”

Abigail Heringer reflects on her Bachelor in Paradise experience with Noah Erb

Noah and Abigail have become one of the most solid Bachelor Nation couples, with many rooting for them.

While it’s been a while since their season of Bachelor in Paradise wrapped, Abigail reflected on her BIP experience with a series of throwback photos.

Noah and Abigail wore colorful leis in the photos while they smiled and posed in a grassy field.

Abigail captioned the post, “Throwback to BIP premiere night and not being able to post these since we were in hiding lol but rediscovered them and sharing em just because 🥺(Also – the gold chain necklace was mine 😉).”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.