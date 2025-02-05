Niles Valentine asks for money to help Matilda get to the US amid ‘overwhelming’ financial burden

Niles Valentine is asking for financial assistance so he can “wake up seeing” his wife, Matilda Nti, every day.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple won over viewers in Season 7.

Niles, a 27-year-old American with autism, fell in love with 23-year-old Matilda, a Ghanaian native, whom he met via Facebook Messenger.

Their relationship had many roadblocks from the start, and it was unclear whether Niles and Matilda would ever walk down the aisle.

Niles’ parents were convinced that Matilda was a scammer, and he faced financial hardship after he got fired. Additionally, Matilda’s family questioned Niles’ intentions when he came to Ghana to marry her.

Despite the difficulties, Niles and Matilda eventually became husband and wife.

However, as we learned during the Tell All, Matilda still hasn’t made it to America, meaning their marriage is strictly long-distance.

Niles is asking for financial assistance to get Matilda to the States

Earlier this week, Niles Valentine revealed that financial troubles have kept Matilda from meeting her immigration and visa requirements.

The Alabama native created a GoFundMe on February 3, asking donors to “Help Matilda Reunite with Niles in the USA.”

Addressed to his supporters, Niles wrote on the webpage, “We are reaching out to you with hopeful hearts to ask for your support in helping Matilda get to the United States so we can finally begin our life together.”

Niles noted that Matilda is a “loving” wife, waiting patiently to reunite with him in the States.

Admittedly, Niles shared that the financial burden has been “overwhelming” for him.

Niles is having trouble Finding the funds to pay for Matilda’s visa processing, medical exams, travel expenses, legal fees, and a plane ticket to America.

Niles hopes to raise $8,000

“That’s why we are turning to you—our community of supporters—to help Matilda finally take that long-awaited flight to the USA and start our new life,” Niles wrote. “Your donation, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping us.”

Niles and Matilda are hoping to raise $8,000, and as of the publication of this article, they have accumulated 91 donations totaling $2,185, more than one-quarter of their goal amount.

The couple also shared their crowdfunding efforts on their individual Instagram feeds.

Niles posted a screenshot of the photo from his GoFundMe and, in the caption, added, “Special thanks to the people who sent messages requesting to support us, so I wake up seeing Matilda every day.”

Matilda shared a similar screenshot, and in her caption, she pleaded, “To the kind hearts out there who kept asking for this. Your thoughtfulness alone is worth more than gold.”

Niles’ fans react to his GoFundMe

Quite a few of Niles’ Instagram fans and followers showered him with support in the comments section of his post.

Some shared that they had donated money to the GoFundMe.

“You two are due for some Squishy Squishy time in person 😂,” joked one Instagram user.

There were also quite a few fans who offered Niles some advice regarding his GoFundMe.

One warned Niles that the GoFundMe may be “used against” him when his case is reviewed.

Another urged Niles to close the GoFundMe and open a different one, using a trusted person to organize it so that the government “can’t use it against” him.

A third follower offered advice regarding the interview, adding, “You don’t need any negativity for now, keep up your efforts to bring your wife home with you.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.