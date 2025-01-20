90 Day Fiance viewers put Tigerlily Abdelfattah on blast for comparing Niles to a dog: ‘Despicable’

Tigerlily Abdelfattah is facing some harsh criticism for her comments about Niles Valentine on Sunday night’s Tell All.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All kicked off last night, and the explosive end-of-season drama continued.

After Part 1, Tigerlily’s husband, Adnan Abdelfattah, was deemed the villain of the Season 7 cast for his behavior, particularly towards Niles.

But after hearing Tigerlily defend Adnan and make her own derogatory comments aimed at Niles, she has quickly earned herself a mean girl reputation among 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

During a break in filming, Tigerlily spoke with TLC producers backstage and compared Niles to a dog.

“Niles is… he’s a little bit, kind of like a dog. Like a chihuahua,” Tigerlily said.

“And then, they want to, like, have this big personality, and they think they’re like a rottweiler. Okay, so that’s Niles,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans call out Tigerlily on social media

Following Sunday’s heated episode, fans of the show flocked to X (formerly Twitter), where they sounded off, putting Tigerlily on blast for her comments.

X user Dr. Dave The King of Sarcasm uploaded a screenshot of Tigerlily’s backstage confessional and wrote, “Tigerlily is comparing Niles to a dog? That’s just wrong!!”

A second X user added that Tigerlily needs to “shut up and sit down,” calling her “the dumb one.”

Wait, what? TigerLily called Niles a Sugar Daddy? Then called him a dog. TL is the dumb one. She's the one who married someone who didn't understand the meaning of her husband's culture? She needs to shut up and sit down. #90DayFiance#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/DVN4adQI4X — Hope S. (@HopeInspire) January 20, 2025

“Tigerlily, YOUR Husband Is The Chihuahua That Thinks He Is The Rottweiler, Not Niles,” added @Miss_Angel_Baby.

Tigerlily, YOUR Husband Is The Chihuahua That Thinks He Is The Rottweiler, Not Niles#90DayFiance#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days#90DayFianceTellAll pic.twitter.com/6Q2mhNvk77 — Starbucks Bae (@Miss_Angel_Baby) January 20, 2025

Another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer called out Tigerlily for comparing Niles, who has autism, to a chihuahua, calling her actions “despicable.”

“You’re basically a Garbage Person,” read the text on the gif below the comment.

Tigerlilly showed her true colors. Calling an autistic person a Chihuahua after her husband bullied him is so despicable. That speaks volumes about her #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/i13UC2f2E6 — Verdura (@verduleira) January 20, 2025

Others joined the conversation on X, adding that Adnan has Tigerlily “trained like a dog” and that her Jordanian husband “yapped” throughout the Tell All.

More of Tigerlily’s critics spoke out on X. Pic credit: @Nyheartbreaker/@Bebecitaaa69/X

Adnan and Niles team up against their castmates

From previews, viewers know that Niles and Adnan’s Tell All feud isn’t over yet. A sneak peek shows the castmates getting into it backstage when their standoff escalates.

Not only do Niles and Adnan face off, but there’s friction with other castmates, too, and surprisingly, they agree on a few things.

A preview for next Sunday’s third installment of the Tell All shows Niles and Adnan actually taking sides when they confront Loren Allen about the way he treated Faith Gatoc Tulod.

Niles and Adnan continue to agree on another couple’s relationship: Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi’s.

Niles accuses Veah of putting her boyfriend, Sunny, and her ex-boyfriend, Rory, in a bad situation, and Adnan interposes, asking Rory if he’d like to be a “spare tire.”

Things are just starting to heat up, and tensions will rise with two more Tell All episodes still left this season.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.