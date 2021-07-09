Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi responds to her iconic catchphrase being used on another show

Nicole Polizzi has used the catchphrase “party’s here” since entering the Jersey Shore house for the first time. Pic credit: MTV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi responded to her iconic catchphrase being used on another reality television series.

She spoke out on Twitter regarding claims that Shannon St Clair used her “party’s here” phrase during a recent episode of Love Island uSa, using a voice similar to that of the Jersey Shore star when she made her declaration.

The reality television star won the hearts of Jersey Shore’s fans during the very first episode of the series in 2009 when she walked into the home she and castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino shared right off the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

She marched through the front door of the abode, yelled the catchphrase, which would become closely associated with the reality star, and asked her castmates what they were drinking.

Since that time, the phrase has only been used by The Snooki Shop owner on Jersey Shore and its spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Imagine Nicole’s surprise when she learned that a Love Island USA cast member used it for their own!

Nicole’s reacted on Twitter

In a tweet seen below, Nicole responded by stating “I’m suing.”

While it is unclear if she was serious in her remarks toward the use of her catchphrase on another show, the phrase is not trademarked by the reality star.

Neither is her nickname “Snooki.” In 2010, Nicole was denied a trademark application on grounds that a similar character beat her to the punch, a cartoon cat by the name of “Snooky” has held the patent since 2004, reported Reuters.

Nicole does not hold any legal ownership of the phrase, but it is so closely linked to her likeness, it has not yet been used on another reality show until Love Island USA.

Jersey Shore fans reacted to Snooki’s tweet

Jersey Shore fans reacted to Nicole’s tweet and the “party’s here” misstep.

“Thought the exact same thing!! And she tried to do it in Snooki’s voice. Geez, girl. What is she thinking!?!”

“Hell yeah u should snook that’s your line always is somebody copying u go do it snooks,” penned a second follower.

Nicole Polizzi fans supported the Jersey Shore star after another reality star used her iconic catchphrase. Pic credit: @nicolepolizzi/Twitter

“That commercial played like 10 times during the Big Brother premiere and it pissed me off every time. Who does this chick think she is using YOUR line?” commented a third Twitter follower.

“I heard the commercial and turned around thinking it was Jersey Shore…Was like oh wtf when I saw it was some other girl.” claimed a fourth admirer of the reality star.

