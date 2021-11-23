Nicole Franzel from Big Brother shares medical scare with new baby

Nicole Franzel returned to play on Big Brother 22 during Summer 2020. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel revealed that her baby with Victor Arroyo got sick “a couple days ago” and that it led to her dropping to her knees and “begging God to help Arrow.”

In July, Nicole gave birth to Baby Arrow, the first child with her husband, Victor Arroyo.

Nicole and Victor met as members of the Big Brother 18 cast, leading to a marriage proposal happening on the show during Big Brother 20.

Following Nicole taking part in Big Brother 22, she announced that she was pregnant. Then, Nicole and Victor got married, getting their family ready to welcome their baby boy.

Nicole shares story about medical concerns for Baby Arrow

“I’ve never been so scared, having a sick baby is definitely the hardest thing I’ve been through. You’d give anything to make them better. I mean anything. You get it,” Nicole captioned a series of Instagram photos that showed herself and Arrow at the hospital.

“Mott Children’s Hospital turned everything around for us & kept us there for overnight hydrating Arrow & running tests. They were magnificent & I’m forever thankful & a Michigan fan. Go Blue. The nurses and doctors and techs were literal angels,” Nicole wrote as she started to explain what had taken place.

Nicole also provided an update on the situation, writing, “Here’s a couple photos we took to send to our parents. I’m only sharing bc he’s doing so good today & before I couldn’t answer any questions. I like to keep this stuff to ourselves while we go through it. & I can’t share the ones where he looks super sick, they make my stomach hurt too bad.”

“He’s still taking Tylenol & has another appt tmrw but praying for another good night for him! 🙏🏼,” Nicole wrote at the end of her post.

