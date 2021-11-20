Big Brother 23 cast members travel to Philly to celebrate Derek Frazier’s birthday

Derek Frazier played Big Brother in the Summer 2021 season. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 cast member Derek Frazier turned 30 this week and many other houseguests from his season traveled to Philadelphia to help celebrate his birthday.

Derek finished second place on the Summer 2021 season of Big Brother and officially had his birthday on November 17. As the weekend arrived, though, many of his friends from reality TV shows descended on Philly to help him celebrate the big day.

The celebration was a topic of conversation between Britini D’Angelo and Frenchie from the BB23 cast a short while ago, as they revealed a lot of the guest list during an online stream with fans.

At the time, they noted that the people in attendance would include Christian Birkenberger, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Sarah Beth Steagall, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Brent Champagne, Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather, players from The Challenge, and even Big Brother Canada players.

Britini shares video of BB23 cast in Philly

“Let’s skip to the good part❤️ 🔥BIG BROTHER PHILLY REUNION🔥,” Britini captioned a video that she put up on her Instagram account.

In the video that is shared below, we can see a lot of very recognizable faces from the Big Brother 23 cast. That includes Xavier, Alyssa, Sarah Beth, Frenchie, Derek F, Hannah, Tiffany, and many more.

Britini also ended up sharing a fun video running up the “Rocky” steps in Philadelphia with the iconic music playing in the background.

Big Brother 23 houseguests still enjoying each other

It seems that quite a few members of the BB23 cast still enjoy hanging out with each other, even after a lot of weeks have passed since the season finale aired. They definitely seem much closer than casts from past seasons of Big Brother.

A large group of BB23 cast members vacationed together for Halloween 2021. They met in Florida to hang out and it served as a really fun reunion for Big Brother fans who enjoyed this past season.

The vacation even featured five of the ladies dressing as the Spice Girls. We also got to see a lot of TikTok videos from Britini as she performed dance routines with different members of the cast.

And for any Big Brother fans who didn’t already know it, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are dating. The couple had a spark while playing Big Brother 23 and they decided to see where that relationship could lead in the real world.

