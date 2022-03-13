Nick Viall said he just watched The Bachelor finale – ‘It’s nuts and will be the most talked-about finale ever’

Nick Viall speaks out about seeing The Bachelor finale early and how crazy it is. Pic credit: ABC

Nick Viall is one of the most involved members of the entire Bachelor franchise. Not only was Nick on The Bachelorette twice, but he was the lead on The Bachelor Season 21 and was also on Bachelor in Paradise once.

Nick now has his own podcast called The Viall Files, where he often discusses The Bachelor franchise.

With so much expertise regarding the franchise, Nick has seen it all, and interestingly he’s teased that The Bachelor Season 26 finale is perhaps the most dramatic season conclusion yet.

Nick Viall shares his shocked reaction to Clayton Echard’s season finale

Nick took to his Instagram page to post about Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and revealed he just watched the season finale of Clayton’s journey.

He seemed so shocked about the finale that he almost couldn’t speak or get his words out.

Nick even captioned his Instagram post and said, “I truly can’t believe what I just watched. I can’t wait to discuss it with you all!”

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans have to say after seeing Nick’s reaction?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans took to Nick’s post to comment on how Nick reacted to the finale.

Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s fiancé, commented first as he asked Nick, “Did you just see a ghost.”

Another fan stated how Nick was a tease, as he wrote, “Can. Not. WAIT. Thanks for the tease, you… you TEASE!” (with a string of various emojis after).

Two other viewers talked about how Nick was actually showing some emotion and even looked utterly shocked, which they felt was abnormal for him.

One woman wrote, “He’s shook (with a laughing/crying face),” and another exclaimed, “I feel like Nick is hard to phase so I am so ready.”

What did Nick witness when he watched the finale?

During his video, Nick couldn’t quit saying, “It’s nuts. It’s insane.” He went on to ask, “Do you guys remember the debacle of Arie’s season or Colton’s fence jump or…or the Peter craziness? Child’s play compared to what I just witnessed.”

He kept going because he was just so stunned. Nick stated, “Like as soon as it starts, it’s just nuts. Moment after moment … I mean, just most of the time I was shaking my head in disbelief … and then there’s some iconic moments. I just felt like maybe you should know. Like this is not an ad or anything but you … you have to watch it.”

Nick ended his video by saying, “This will absolutely be the most talked-about finale ever. Ever. It’s nuts.”

All of this comes from Nick, too, who has been through his share of dramatic seasons, finales, and proposals himself. Along with a few other Bachelor Nation alums, Nick will be taking part in a live panel during the After the Final Rose segment.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.