Nick Viall and Bachelor Nation alumni will react in a live panel during Clayton Echard’s finale

Clayton Echard’s finale is apparently so dramatic that The Bachelor has called in a panel of alumni to witness it unfold live.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall revealed that he and other fan favorites will return to the franchise to discuss and react to the final episode.

Nick promised viewers that the drama is far from over as he prepared to take part in the panel led by host Jesse Palmer.

Nick Viall will participate in a panel of Bachelor Alumni for Clayton Echard’s finale

The Bachelor alum opened up about his upcoming appearance during a recap of the latest episode on his podcast, The Viall Files.

“They’ve asked me and other Bachelor alumni to participate in the After the Final Rose on Monday night because apparently what we’re about to see is so shocking,” Nick said.

The synopsis for the episode also briefly mentioned the panel, reading, “Host Jesse Palmer will be joined by a panel of Bachelor Nation fan favorites for a LIVE discussion as the story unfolds.”

Nick Viall believes Susie Evans will make another appearance on The Bachelor

Nick predicted that the next episode wouldn’t be as simple as Clayton handing out roses to last two contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

He went on to reveal that the Fantasy Suites blowup between Clayton and Susie Evans is reportedly just the beginning of season ending shockers. Producers seemed to be vague on the details even with Nick, but he was told that the ending is just as surprising.

“I’d be shocked if it’s the last we see of Susie,” Nick added. The former Bachelor gave some insight into this claim by revealing that the final three contestants will all remain in Iceland until the season ends to avoid giving away spoilers.

Because of this, both Clayton and Susie could easily reach out to one another in the coming episode.

Nick also theorized that Susie seemed to be Clayton’s favorite, leading him to believe that it would be difficult for Clayton to have a straight-forward proposal with either of the other women.

Watch his full video below.

Bachelor producers have taunted fans all season long by claiming this season is “spoiler-proof.” It appears that the ending is just as dramatic as it is surprising according to Nick.

Viewers will have to tune in this week to see how Clayton navigates the fallout of his breakup and what Nick and other Bachelor alums will have to say about it.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.