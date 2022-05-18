Nick Viall reveals a past contestant threatened to hurt themselves if they didn’t edit things out

Nick Viall dishes Bachelor tea. Pic credit: ABC

Nick Viall has been the most seen contestant on The Bachelor franchise being a contestant twice on The Bachelorette, on Bachelor in Paradise, and starring as The Bachelor himself.

Now he also has his own podcast called the Viall Files that recaps Bachelor episodes, talks about upcoming ones, and discusses all of the contestants, leads, and alums of the show.

Typically a blunt, tell-it-as-it-is kind of guy, Nick relishes the juicy gossip and drama that the show entails and never shies away from giving his own thoughts and opinions.

Now, on his most recent podcast, Nick dished some major tea about a particular contestant from the franchise who apparently threatened The Bachelor producers to edit out some things.

What tea did Nick Viall spill on his latest podcast episode?

According to Nick, “He knows a person who, a couple years back, was on the show, did some s**t, was going to be real embarrassing for them … so what’d they do? Called the show, threatened to hurt themselves, some serious allegations that they threw the producers way. Show took it seriously, edited it out.”

He went on to say in the same breath, “Next season, begged to go on the show.”

Nick then stated from a producer’s point of view that they were not going to let them back on the show after the previous incident.

Nick then went on to say that this particular contestant then went even further and started to screenshot fan comments, saying that they really wanted this person back on the show.

That individual then sent these said screenshots to production and told them they should “reconsider because their fans want them on the show.”

Nick couldn’t believe it as he recalled the story.

He stated, “Same person who was beside themselves and made serious threats.”

Nick then went back and said he didn’t know if they were serious threats or not, but they were threats that had to be treated as serious by production.

Instagram gossip page @bachelornation.scoop shared a clip from Nick’s podcast and wrote in the caption, “I guess sometimes there’s a good reason fan favs aren’t on BIP.”

Bachelor Nation fans want a name for this story

While Bachelor Nation fans were in shock over this announcement, they also were begging and pleading to know the name of the contestant when they took to the comment section.

As fans listened and watched this podcast, they exclaimed they wanted the former contestant to be identified.

One viewer exclaimed, “We want names !!!” while another questioned, “Whats the purpose if not saying who it is.”

Two other critics looked at it differently.

One wrote, “Wooooowwwweeeee is Nick saying the only way to avoid a bad edit is to threaten to harm yourself?” Another declared, “The franchise is def cutting him off after he spilled this piping hot tea.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

So who was this woman or man who caused all of this ruckus, and will Bachelor Nation ever find out? For the entire recent episode of the Viall Files, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.