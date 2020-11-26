‘New look pic of Jill Scott in a Versace robe’ was actually Malaysia Pargo from Basketball Wives

Malaysia Pargo recently shared a photo of herself wearing a teeny bikini covered by a large Versace robe on Instagram, and the internet is going nuts because they think she looks just like Jill Scott.

In the photo, Malaysia is wearing long, flowy black locks with gold hoop earrings. She gives a peek of her barely-there animal print bikini and a sexy pair of strappy heels.

The Versace robe that Malaysia wore over her bikini is black with a faint logo print and Barocco printed sleeves and belt. It can still be purchased on the Versace website for $595.

Malaysia Pargo giving Jill Scott vibes

As soon as Malaysia shared the sexy photo, commenters couldn’t help but talk about how much she resembles Jill Scott in the photo.

“Thought this was Jill Scott,” one commenter wrote right in the comments section of Malaysia Pargo’s post.

Another person replied to that comment and wrote, “I made a post on FB thinking it was Jill Scott & someone fact checked me [laughing emojis].”

Twitter goes in on Jill Scott/Malaysia Pargo comparison

Many who saw the post on Malaysia Pargo’s Instagram account seemed confused about whether it was her or Jill Scott in the photo.

On Twitter, there was a bit of arguing, fact-checking and plenty of commentary as fans of both women weighed in on the semi-controversial Versace robe photo.

It seems that some photo shares really had people confused as to who was in the photo.

Bitch I actually thought this was Jill Scott. This is Malaysia 💀💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣🤣 she look good but that threw me tf off. https://t.co/pwch7ym2qo — ♈ParisWithoutTheP♈ (@MissArisLynn) November 25, 2020

“B****h I actually thought this was Jill Scott. This is Malaysia 💀💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣🤣 she look good but that threw me tf off,” one tweet said.

Another acknowledged that Jill and Malaysia were looking very similar lately.

Malaysia Pargo and Jill Scott right now… pic.twitter.com/vsmvj23mq7 — “That Was Cute” (@_GoldenGuh) November 26, 2020

Others seemed thoroughly confused about how anyone could mistake Jill Scott for Malaysia Pargo like this tweet that said, “I’m confused to know if this is going viral as a joke, or if the GP is just that incompetent. That you all are confusing Malaysia Pargo for JILL SCOTT.”

While Jill Scott and Malaysia Pargo do sort of resemble each other, many fans pointed out that they would never mistake one for the other.

Y’all don’t know Jill Scott from Malaysia Pargo ?! We living in interesting times 😂😭😭😭 https://t.co/zAYTyJKTZN — Pandemic Pam (@JESGETIT) November 25, 2020

Malaysia Pargo has starred in VH1’s Basketball Wives as well as Basketball Wives LA for a combined nine seasons. Prior to her VH1 run, Malaysia was a video vixen and was married to NBA star Jannero Pargo.

Basketball Wives is currently on hiatus on VH1.