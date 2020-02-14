New Counting On episode returns to TLC: When does it air?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On is returning to TLC for a special episode tomorrow night. While there hasn’t been an official renewal for the show, the single episode airing is a promising thing.

It is still being considered Season 10 though,

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett got married in November 2018, and since then, their life has been a whirlwind adventure.

Counting On viewers have seen their wedding, honeymoon, and adventures in between. Now, they will get to see them experience the birth of their first child, Grace Duggar.

Abbie Grace Burnett’s birth special brings Counting On back to television

A birth special is a tradition among the Duggar women. Counting On viewers will get to see Abbie Grace Burnett’s birth special tomorrow night on TLC. This is the final one for the Duggar grandchildren, who were announced in 2019.

Grace Duggar was born in January and rounds out the group of five little girls who were born into the family recently. Ivy Jane Seewald was the first, and the rest of the babies arrived last November.

It has been a girl-heavy year for the family, and everyone was excited because, for a while, they were boy-heavy.

When will Abbie Grace Burnett’s birth special air?

Viewers may have already seen Abbie Grace Burnett’s birth special. It has been available on the TLC app for a while already.

That is typical for what happens with the birth specials. When they are added to the app before television, it gives people the chance to get ahead on their show.

If viewers have their DVR set to record Counting On, the new episode should already be programmed to record.

Airing on a Saturday night is unusual for the show, but because there is no current season airing, the network likely chose an open spot.

It is only a half-hour long, which is half what a normal episode would run.

When will Counting On return for another season?

At this point, there is no return date for Counting On. Speculation is rife that it will return at some point this spring.

New seasons have generally come along with announcements about courting or a baby, but there hasn’t been any news like that in several months where the Duggars are concerned.

There are so many new things happening within the family, especially as each couple experiences changes in their life. Adding a baby, adjusting to life after a new move, grieving a loss, and more have all been a part of the last year for the Duggars.

Counting On airs Saturday, February 15 at 10/9c on TLC.