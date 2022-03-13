Netflix confirms Love is Blind Season 3, here’s everything we know so far

Netflix’s Love Is Blind is returning for Season 3. Nick and Vanessa Lachey remain hosts. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix took the reality show world by storm in 2020 when they released their new series, Love Is Blind. The social experiment focuses on singles who are ready to leave the dating world and find their perfect match.

The show has become a huge hit for the streaming platform. Fans are so obsessed with the innovative show that just weeks after the premiere of Season 2, Netflix has confirmed it will return for another season.

Season 3 will follow the same format of singles who get to know one another in the pods and go on to get engaged sight-unseen. Each pair then decides only weeks later if they still want to get married.

Read on to find out what else Netflix has revealed so far about the new season.

Love Is Blind Season 3 comes to the south

The new season of the series will be set in the south this time. The show will help hopeful romantics in Dallas, TX find love in the pods.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Nick Lachey shared that filming for Season 3 has already taken place. He confirmed that he and his wife, Vanessa, will also return to continue cohosting together. The season doesn’t have an exact release date just yet, but there’s speculations that it will air sometime in the next year.

The cast for Season 3 is still under wraps. In the same interview, Nick shared his thoughts on how the cast is chosen. He states, “I do think that [producers] do as good a job as you possibly can in trying to find the people who are there for the right reasons.”

Nick and Vanessa will also host a second relationship show on Netflix titled The Ultimatum, which premieres in April. When asked if he’s learned anything since hosting these shows, Nick responded, “I think I’ve just learned the importance of patience in a marriage.”

Love Is Blind creator shares details about the show

The show’s creator, Chris Coelen, admits that there’s “a lot of guesswork” involved when trying to decide who to cast and which couples they should follow while filming. He says that since, “You never know what’s going to happen,” they just have to do their best to select people who genuinely want to find love.

Some fans felt that there was a lack of representation in previous seasons, or that producers chose to follow the wrong couples strictly for the drama. Coelen addressed these claims by saying he thinks it’s “very funny” people assume that and that he wants viewers to know they follow couples who are “true to the experiment” and have simply fallen in love.

Coelen stated that the show always tried to cast a “diverse pool of participants” and have continued that for Season 3. This diversity is not just in the form of body type and ethnicity, but also in life experiences and desires. He says that this new season will also show a variety of people who all had an equal opportunity at finding love on the show.

Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.