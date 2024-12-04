NeNe Leakes reportedly reuniting with RHOA co-stars for Peacock spinoff

NeNe Leakes was once the main attraction on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but things took an explosive turn when she filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen.

Now, the 56-year-old could buck the trend and return to the NBCUniversal family.

According to a new report by Bravo and Cocktails, the former Bravolebrity will reunite with her former co-stars for a new series on Peacock titled The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Ex-Wives Club.

NeNe will appear alongside Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, and Marlo Hampton.

Another name potentially in the mix is Kenya Moore, who left midway through filming the upcoming Season 16 after a controversial incident with newcomer Brittany Eady.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bravo and Peacock have not confirmed the project’s existence, but given that it will reunite the cast from the show’s heyday, there’s every reason to believe that something is in the works.

The only surprising part of it is that NeNe is involved.

NeNe’s return would be a shocker

NeNe famously dropped her lawsuit in which she initially alleged she was part of a hostile and racist work environment.

However, she’s been slowly immersed in the NBCUniversal family again recently. Fans were surprised she was part of a televised Emmy After Party.

NeNe was an iconic cast member and probably one of the most recognized Bravolebrities ever, so if a show reunited the original RHOA cast, it wouldn’t be the same without her.

The series would reportedly pick up with the women before a cast trip and capture the lead-up, the trip, and the aftermath, so it’s expected that filming will be shorter than a regular season of RHOA.

Speaking of the original show, there’s a possibility that the upcoming season could be its last.

Season 15 ended well over a year ago, and there is no word on a premiere date for Season 16.

RHOA could be headed for cancellation

Bravo and executives hope Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams returning will help breathe some life into the tired franchise.

However, Season 15 was the worst yet, so there is a chance that many viewers won’t return for another season.

Bravo has proven to reboot or pause long-running series that are no longer working, so we can’t rule anything out now.

The Real Housewives of Dubai got put on pause earlier this year, while Vanderpump Rules fired its entire cast because tensions got too much for filming.

Given that VPR was the network’s top show this year, this shows that ratings mean nothing when these decisions are involved.

What are your thoughts on this potential RHOA legacy series? Do you think it’s time to bring NeNe back?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-15 on Peacock.