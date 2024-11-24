Porsha Williams reacts to Kenya Moore’s abrupt departure from RHOA Season 16

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were shocked to find out that Kenya Moore was suspended from the show.

The 53-year-old was filming Season 16 when an incident involving another cast member led to her abrupt exit.

Now, her castmate Porsha Williams is speaking out, calling the situation “disappointing” after Kenya was put on pause over an alleged revenge porn situation involving newbie Brittany Eady.

Porsha made her triumphant return after a short hiatus from the show and was charting new waters with Kenya.

Likely, we’ll still get to see their new dynamic when the series airs, as Porsha confessed that they were having a “good time” despite Kenya not being able to finish out the season.

Viewers have had a front-row seat to Kenya and Porsha’s rocky relationship over the years, including a physical altercation at the Season 6 reunion.

However, a lot has changed between the two women since then.

Porsha Williams talks about Kenya Moore’s ‘disappointing’ departure from the show

Porsha spilled a lot of tea about RHOA during her appearance at Bravo Fan Fest, and even though Kenya Moore was absent, she was still a topic of conversation.

The returning Bravo Housewife was asked to comment on the incident that led to Kenya’s suspension.

“The whole situation was super disappointing,” responded Porsha, who noted that her opinion had changed from when the incident first happened.

Porsha reasoned that the situation required proper communication from all the parties involved, adding that she and Kenya were having a “good time” during filming.

“We were getting to know each other and had a totally different dynamic than you all have ever seen,” shared the GoNaked Hair founder. “I think it was just so unfortunate that she wasn’t able to finish the rest of the season.”

Porsha talks about filming Season 16 with Phaedra Parks

While it was sad to see the departure of Kenya Moore, who, by the way, recently apologized for her behavior—Porsha wasn’t alone this season.

The RHOA star had her former bestie, Phaedra Parks, by her side after a rough patch in their friendship.

However, when Phaedra returned to film the Sweet 16 Season, the duo picked up where they left off.

“I’ve been praying for this like y’all have been praying for it,” exclaimed Porsha laughingly while chatting on stage with Phaedra. “We had a good damn time.”

“It’s going to be so good,” Phaedra chimed in. “Frick and Frack is back!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns in 2025.