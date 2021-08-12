Nelson Thomas from The Challenge comments on castmate: ‘This wasn’t the show for him’

Nelson Thomas appears on The Challenge: Aftermath show for Spies, Lies and Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The first episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies brought a quick introduction to the game for the newcomers. Along with the first daily mission, four of them got an early taste of what eliminations are like.

Following the premiere episode, Nelson Thomas from The Challenge was part of the Aftermath show, where cast members talked about everything that went down.

During that show, Nelson said he felt one of his new castmates didn’t really belong on The Challenge and said that “this wasn’t the show for him.”

Spoilers will follow for those who may not have seen the first episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

First Challenge elimination showcases dominant competitor

MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 is appropriately called Spies, Lies and Allies, as all of the above appeared to pop up in Episode 1. However, at least one rookie may have wished she had some different allies after the elimination outcome.

The first elimination featured Survivor’s Michaela Bradshaw and Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch star Renan Hellemans voted in by the majority of the cast. The Agency, which is Season 37’s name for the players who win the daily challenge, sent in one male and one female competitor against them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Aneesa Ferreira and Logan Sampedro were The Agency, and they opted to send in Survivor’s Michele Fitzgerald and 12 Dates of Christmas star Corey Lay. Even though Corey might have come from a reality dating show, he showed himself to be an impressive competitor in his first Challenge elimination.

Renan and Michaela struggled to work together effectively in the Back Me Up elimination, which had all four rookies tied together on a platform. Their goal was to use whatever means they could with bodyweight to push their opponents off the opposite side down a ramp.

It was a struggle for Renan and Michaela, with Corey L. showing his strength and capabilities as he basically took everyone over the side of the platform with him.

Following the event, Renan was seen wearing a sling on his arm, indicating he was injured during the elimination. TJ Lavin bid farewell to the new rookies.

Most fans expect Michaela to be back again, but at least one Challenge star seems to believe Renan might not return.

The Challenge stars speak about Season 37 rookie castmate

Following the premiere episode, the first episode of Aftermath arrived on The Challenge’s YouTube channel. Host Devyn Simone was joined by guests Kyle Christie, Emy Alupei, Nany Gonzalez, Amanda Garcia, Michaela, and Nelson.

During their chat, they broke down everything from the first daily challenge to “The List,” game strategies, and that first all-rookie elimination at The Lair.

Devyn asked Michaela what went wrong with her and Renan in their first-ever Challenge elimination as they were arguing a lot and not gaining any advantage on their opponents.

“So, Renan had this bright idea that he was just gonna push back hard for three seconds and if he didn’t push Corey off in three seconds, we were gonna lose. I was like, ‘Sir, that’s not a strategy,'” Michaela shared.

Devyn then threw a question to the rest of the cast, asking if they felt Michaela and Renan had a chance.

“I felt bad for you,” Nelson said to Michaela, adding, “Renan was not ready for The Challenge.”

“I spoke to this guy, had many conversations for this. This wasn’t the show for him. He belongs on a dating show,” Nelson told Devyn.

Nelson went on to say he and Michaela had “multiple conversations,” and he actually liked her. He revealed he also wanted her to win that elimination to eliminate her fellow rookie Corey L., who seems to be a threat to the other men competing on Season 37.

“Seeing them go at it, we knew [Michaela] didn’t have a chance. You know, Corey L had the size. Renan just, he didn’t have the dog in him,” Nelson added.

Based on his comments, Nelson may not think Renan is cut out for The Challenge. However, it was his debut season, and there’s typically at least one rookie going home early, so someone had to be first. Time will tell if Renan gets called back to try again on MTV’s competition series.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.