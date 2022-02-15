Nayte Olukoya deals with imposter syndrome, says Michelle ‘upgraded my life’

Michelle Young completely changed Nayte Olukoya’s world. Pic credit: ABC

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young spent a lavish night out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

After thrilling Bachelor Nation with sweet photos from their fun-filled time together and meeting superstars Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Nayte offered up a few takeaways he had from the star-studded weekend.

Nayte Olukoya walks his first red carpet

Nayte Olukoya shared a post that featured several photos and videos of him and fiancee Michelle Young out and about for Super Bowl Weekend.

In the first photo, Nayte shared a professionally taken photo of himself smiling and giving his signature peace sign while looking handsome in all black. The second photo featured Nayte with Michelle, who also looks beautiful in all black.

Nayte and Michelle attended Shaq’s Fun House where they got to play games and Nayte shared a photo of the two giving big smiles as they hold prizes. Michelle holds a plush cow and Nayte holds a basketball among other prizes.

Nayte also shared several more photos with Michelle on the red carpet, as well as a video of him and Michelle chatting with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky,

In the final photo of Nayte’s post, he and Michelle take a selfie with Rihanna and A$SAP Rocky, who recently announced they’re expecting a baby. The two couples look like buddies as Rihanna chucks up Nayte’s signature peace sign.

Nayte Olukoya deals with imposter syndrome after Michelle Young upgrades him

After such a whirlwind Super Bowl weekend, Nayte was feeling a bit of imposter syndrome.

In another video from his post, Nayte announced that he just walked his first red carpet and he felt a bit awkward especially since his “fiancee is the famous one.”

Nayte reiterated the feeling of imposter syndrome in his caption where he wrote, “Few things to point out here: 1) Fiance upgraded my life and I’m dealing with imposter syndrome” with a laughing emoji.

Nayte continued his caption with more points writing, “2) I did my eyebrows and Michelle asked me why I couldn’t have done this on the show… If you know you know. 3) ‘What do I do with my hands?’”

Having met Rihanna, Nayte and Michelle were thrilled to learn that the beauty mogul is a fan of the couple and, according to Nayte, Rihanna even encouraged Natye to continue doing the peace sign in his photos.

The weekend certainly provided a lot of fun, firsts, and a taste of fame for Nayte and it’s likely he and Michelle will have plenty more red carpets and moments in the spotlight in their future.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.