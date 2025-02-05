Natalie Mordovtseva visits plastic surgeon for tummy tuck and liposuction consultation

Natalie Mordovtseva may be the latest 90 Day Fiance personality to go under the knife.

The 40-year-old Russian native recently lost weight and is considering an abdominoplasty (commonly known as a tummy tuck) and liposuction.

Natalie went live on Instagram this week to share her consultation journey.

An unidentified male documented Natalie’s visit as she entered a plastic surgeon’s office.

Natalie was greeted at the front desk at the office of plastic surgeon Dr. Joshua Jacobson, part of Jacobson Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills before she was taken back to an exam room.

When asked what brought her into the office, Natalie explained, “Well, uh, I used to be a little bit bigger.”

Natalie is concerned about ‘loose skin’ after dropping 35 pounds

“I lost like 35 pounds, and it took me a lot of work to do it, and I’m happy with the result,” Natalie began.

“But, unfortunately, my skin, uh, got loose on the waist, and I’m thinking [I want to] feel more confident and see me when I’m having like nice vacations… if I remove the skin,” the reality TV star continued.

“It took me a while to get the idea that I am ready for operation, and that’s why I [chose] the best clinic,” she concluded.

Natalie’s consultant, Heather, congratulated her on losing weight and discussed her options: abdominoplasty and some liposuction.

The video was captured and shared by @90dayfiance_alexa on Instagram.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers shared their reactions to Natalie’s consultation in the comments section, and many of them had less than complimentary things to say about it.

Natalie’s critics speak out

“She needs therapy not plastic surgery,” claimed @kieran.whitmore.

Another Instagram user accused Natalie of using the video to promote the plastic surgeon’s office.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers shared their views on Natalie considering plastic surgery. Pic credit: @90dayfiace_alexa/Instagram

“Who’s paying Josh[?]” another commenter sarcastically asked.

Another critic wrote that Natalie needs an appointment with a psychiatrist rather than a plastic surgeon.

“I thought she was broke!!!!” exclaimed @karlat95.

One critic called Natalie “Angela 2.0,” seemingly referring to another 90 Day Fiance personality with plastic surgery, Angela Deem.

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members who have had plastic surgery

If Natalie decides to go through with having work done, she’ll join a long list of cast members who have opted for elective cosmetic surgeries.

Among those who have altered their appearances in one way, shape, or form are Darcey and Stacey Silva, Loren Brovarnik, Shekinah Garner, Jasmine Pineda, Veronica Rodriguez, Larissa Lima, Thais Ramone, Angela Deem, Ashley Martson, Yara Zaya, Sophie Sierra, David Toborowsky, Scott Wern, Tom Brooks, Justin Moldova, and Nikki Exotika, to name a few.

If Natalie opts for surgery, she’s looking at a hefty bill and extensive recovery time.

A tummy tuck averages $8,174 and requires up to eight weeks of recovery time.

In addition, the average liposuction cost is $4,711 and requires three to five weeks of recovery.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.