Natalie Mordovtseva gives update about her mom

Natalie Mordovtseva opened up about her mom and Mike Youngquist. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day FIance alum Natalie Mordovtseva let some previously unknown tea slip while she was doing a Cameo for a fan.

Natalie appeared to be addressing some aspects of her life that may have been asked or talked about in the Cameo’s premise.

With that said, Natalie revealed that her mom is currently with her, saying, “Yes, my mom is safe, my mom is with me, which is a great thing.” Given that Natalie has been living in Florida and has not publically gone out of the country, it could be safe to assume that she means her mom is with her in America.

In the Cameo, Natalie also touched on Mike’s presence on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

She began by commenting that some things were “untrue” regarding Mike. Further clarifying that “the TV show needed to connect why he came back.”

Natalie claimed that Mike was refusing to shoot, but even after he agreed, the network needed a reason to bring him back. She also announced that she and Michael never actually stopped talking.

Whether Natalie was trying to give clarity on why she and Mike met up on the show after being estranged for more than a year is murky because her comments leave more room for questions.

Questions like why Mike didn’t want to film? If the storyline of Mike helping her mom was manufactured? And the nature of her ongoing communication with Mike.

Mike Youngquist helped Natalie Mordovtseva’s mom

On The Single Life, Natalie said she was going to meet up with Mike to thank him in person for sending her money to help her mom flee the war zone in the Ukraine area. She also said she needed to get important documents and other items she left at Mike’s house.

However, what viewers saw when Natalie was in Sequim, Washington, to see Mike, was her trying to get back with him and apologizing for leaving him after only six months of marriage.

Furthermore, Natalie confronted the fact that she started dating despite still being married to Mike.

Natalie walked off of Part 1 of The Single Life Tell All

During Part 1 of The Single Life Tell All, Natalie came face to face with her lover of over a year, Josh.

Natalie got overwhelmed and left the stage after Tim Malcolm urged her that she needed to choose between Josh and Mike after revealing that she still talked to Mike.

Part 2 of The Single Life Tell All sees Natalie, Mike, and Josh on stage together to hash out what is really going on.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.