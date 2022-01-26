Myrla, Rachel, and Brett shade their MAFS exes in funny video

The season of Married at First Sight based in Houston ended in zero successful matches. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

While Myrla Feria, Rachel Gordillo, and Brett Layton didn’t find their forever love on Married at First Sight, they did find each other.

Relating on their recent divorces, the three former brides left with a strong friendship that often includes Sunday brunch dates and gym runs.

Clearly sharing a sense of humor, the trio posted a humorous video to social media just slightly shading their MAFS exes.

Myrla Feria, Rachel Gordillo and Brett Layton shade their MAFS exes in funny Tiktok

Relating to the hit KC & Jojo song, All My Life, the Season 13 stars chose to record themselves singing particular lyrics of the tune.

“A little MAFS humor to start your day Wednesday! We couldn’t help it,” the 33-year-old captioned the post.

Explaining that “the song hits just right”, the video showed Rachel, Myrla, and Brett in the car singing the classic lyrics, “I promise to never fall in love with a stranger” before bursting out laughing.

Clearly using humor as a way to heal after marrying a stranger, Rachel added that even Myrla’s dog Porcia participated.

Myrla Feria shared the video with her followers. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Season 13 of MAFS ended in zero successful matches

The Married at First Sight experiment based in Houston ended in zero successful matches.

While both Rachel and Myrla chose to stay together with their partners on Decision Day, things changed once the cameras left.

With Brett and her partner Ryan Ignasiak, it was more obvious the relationship wouldn’t be continuing past the season’s finale.

Catching her husband on a dating app before the show wrapped for filming combined with lackluster communication, it’s clear these two weren’t a match made in heaven.

Fellow Season 13 participant Johnny Lam also often joins the trio for their outings and recently admitted his friendships with the other husbands have been affected.

Still making the effort to hang out with Jose and Ryan, he noted that Jose is a bit of a homebody which makes it hard to plan with him.

With the season based in Boston warming up, Married at First Sight fans are hoping for better results this time around.

Who was your favorite cast member from Season 13 of Married at First Sight? Let us know in the comments.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.