Myrla Feria reminisces on the one-year anniversary of selling her wedding dress

Married at First Sight Season 13 ended with none of the couples staying together, which means there are no one-year wedding anniversaries to celebrate from the season.

However, Myrla reminisced on a different type of anniversary as she reflected on selling her MAFS wedding dress a year ago.

Myrla Feria reflects on selling her wedding dress

It appears Myrla wasted no time moving on from ex-husband Gil Cuero after requesting a divorce shortly after Decision Day.

While her season of Married at First Sight was still airing in 2021, Monsters & Critics previously reported that Myrla was selling her wedding dress. Selling the dress appeared to be a sign that she and Gil didn’t work out in the end, which turned out to be true.

Myrla placed her dress on the website, StillWhite, which is the largest online global marketplace for preowned, used, and secondhand wedding dresses. According to the website, Myrla’s dress, designed by Berta Privee, originally cost $9,100 but she was selling it for the discounted price of $6,440.

Married at First Sight viewers will recall that Myrla went with a bold and revealing wedding dress that featured a unique lace pattern and a low-cut neckline.

Now a year later, Myrla took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself in the wedding dress as she declared the dress for sale.

Myrla wrote over the photo, “A year ago…how time flies.”

Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero cut contact

Myrla and Gil appear to no longer be in contact with one another and neither follow the other on social media.

While Gil was heartbroken over his divorce at the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion, he has gone to therapy and revealed he has been working on himself before he enters a new relationship.

Becoming the breakout star from Married at First Sight Season 13, Gil has been enjoying interactions with his 131k followers and navigating his newfound status as a public figure.

Meanwhile, Myrla has remained good friends with several members of the Married at First Sight Season 13 cast, especially Rachel Gordillo and Johnny Lam. Myrla and Johnny have even teased a potential romantic nature to their relationship in the past.

Interestingly, after living with Gil and his adorable dog Hype, Myrla warmed up to the idea of having a dog and went on to get a dog her own. Myrla enjoys being a dog mom to her pet.

Time will tell if and when Gil and Myrla enter into new romantic relationships.

