My 600-Lb. Life: Where is Holly Hager now?

Holly Hager lost nearly half her body weight with the help of bariatric surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Holly Hager was featured on Season 7 of My 600-Lb. Life.

At the beginning of her journey, the 38-year-old weighed close to 660 pounds and struggled with daily tasks. She had limited mobility and rarely left her home, which caused her to feel isolated and depressed.

Due to her size, Holly relied heavily on her boyfriend, Ray, for support. Not only did he bring her food, but he also became her caretaker, helping her bathe, and care for her sores and injuries. This dynamic put a strain on their relationship.

Holly joined Dr. Nowzaradan’s weight loss program and worked tirelessly to hit every goal he set for her.

After being approved for bariatric surgery, Holly lost 240 pounds in a year and became more independent and mobile.

Holly proved she was serious about transforming her life by sticking to her diet plan and incorporating exercise into her daily routines. She became one of the show’s biggest success stories thanks to her dedication to a healthier lifestyle.

Where is Holly Hager now?

Since appearing on the show, Holly and Ray have gotten married and have added more romance to their relationship. Holly has also continued to be active and has maintained her weight loss.

She also joined a support group to help her deal with the trauma she faced as a teenager when she was sexually assaulted. She has sought out counseling to ensure she does not return to her old eating habits.

Holly started a new career path by becoming an Independent Beauty Consultant for Mary Kay. Her social media is mostly dedicated to her business and promoting the cosmetics and beauty products she has available for sale.

According to her Facebook profile, her business is thriving and has afforded her opportunities to travel to conventions and network with others. She is still married to Ray, and the two live a quiet life together out of the public eye.

My 600-Lb. Life is renewed for Season 11

At the end of Season 10, rumors began to spread that the show may be ending due to COVID-19 restrictions and the lack of success stories from the latest season. However, Dr. Nowzaradan put those suspicions to rest by revealing new episodes were on the way.

Following his announcement, TLC confirmed that Season 11 was happening and the show would return in early 2023.

Dr. Nowzaradan will work with a new group of potential bariatric patients from his Houston-based medical practice. The season will focus on his popular 1200-calorie diet plan, the importance of therapy, and maintaining a workout plan after surgery.

Season 11 of My 600-Lb. Life premieres Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC.