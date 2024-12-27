Mountain Men season 13 finale: Jake Herak’s high-stakes Bear pursuit and Marty Meierotto’s backcountry cabin build

In the gripping season finale of Mountain Men viewers followed Jake Herak as he confronted the challenges of spring in Montana’s rugged terrain.

With mountain lions retreating and black bears emerging from hibernation, Jake’s focus shifted to the more formidable grizzly bears, known for their aggressive nature when threatened.

Also in the episode, veteran trapper Marty Meierotto and his longtime friend, Dave struggle as they take their supplies across a treacherous terrain.

Accompanied by his trusted pack of three hunting dogs, Jake embarked on a mission to track these apex predators.

Unlike black bears that typically flee from canine pursuit, grizzlies are notorious for standing their ground, posing significant risks to both the hunter and hounds.

The absence of snow complicated tracking efforts, as clear prints were scarce. Relying on his dogs’ instincts, Jake navigated the dense wilderness, aware that his GPS device’s failing battery could impede their progress.

Jake Herak’s dogs trap a black bear in the mountains

After strategically retreating to his vehicle to replace the GPS battery, Jake discovered that his dogs had been trailing a black bear for over three hours.

The pursuit culminated with the bear seeking refuge in a cave, likely its den.

By driving the bear into the mountains, Jake effectively mitigated the immediate threat to local livestock and delivered the good news to the farmers in the region.

Marty and Dave struggle as they haul supplies for a new cabin

Meanwhile, in Alaska’s remote wilderness, veteran trapper Marty Meierotto and his longtime friend, Dave, undertook the formidable task of hauling supplies to construct a new cabin.

With over a dozen cabins already to their credit, the duo faced a 100-mile journey across challenging terrain, racing against rising temperatures that could destabilize the ice roads essential for their passage.

Each hauling over 500 pounds of gear on sleds, their expedition was fraught with obstacles.

Early on, Dave’s sled became unhooked, and mechanical issues plagued their snow machines. A critical breakdown necessitated a detour to a nearby cabin, where they secured a replacement snowmobile.

Renewed and resupplied, Marty and Dave pressed on, contending with melting ice that threatened to engulf their equipment.

Through sheer determination and ingenuity, they freed a trapped snowmobile from slushy peril and ultimately reached their designated build site.

There has been no official announcement regarding the premiere date for Season 14 of Mountain Men. Historically, new seasons have premiered annually, often in the summer or early fall.

For instance, Season 13 premiered on October 3, 2024. Given this pattern, it’s reasonable to anticipate that Season 14 may debut around a similar timeframe in 2025.

However, this remains speculative without official confirmation from the History Channel.

Mountain Men airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on History.