Mohamed Abdelhamed shows 90 Day Fiance fans his impressive pull-up skills

Mohamed Abdelhamed flexed his pull-up skills to 90 Day Fiance fans and asked how many his followers could do. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have learned a lot about Mohamed Adelhamed from the time he has been featured this season. A few of the most prominent things about him that he likes to relay are his dedication to health, fitness, and religion.

Using social media, Mohamed showed off his gym abilities and tried to interact with 90 Day fans by showing off his pull-up skills while asking fans how many they could do.

Mohamed demonstrated an effortless-looking ten pull-ups that he captured through a TikTok video originally which he also shared on his Instagram.

Mohamed is on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance with his fiancee Yve Arellano and their stark cultural differences appear to be getting the better of their relationship at this point.

Mohamed Abdelhamed flexed his impressive pull-up skills

Mohamed began his interactive fitness video by saying, “Alright guys, I’m gonna do pull-ups, I’m gonna do ten right now. Leave in the comments how many you can do.”

He then proceeded to grab the pull-up bars and impressively do ten without looking strained. He hopped down and turned around with a smile.

The video then cut to Mohamed in front of a different gym setting as a woman’s voice could be heard prompting him to, “Go.”

Mohamed ended the video by saying, “Don’t forget to let le me know how many you can do in your workout.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfLBSU8gydN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Mohamed Abdelhamed does not want to have children with Yve Arellano

When Mohamed and Yve went exercising together on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, they had a discussion about having a child together.

48-year-old Yve expressed her desire to have another child and 25-year-old Mohamed said that he wanted a child too.

However, their discussion took a turn when Mohamed gave the ultimatum that their child would have to be brought up strictly in the Muslim faith with no room for interpretation.

When Yve said that his child-rearing approach was not fair to her and the way she would want to raise a child with more openness, he said he would rather not have a child then.

That conversation has been on brand with the wayward communication and incompatibility between Yve and Mohamed that viewers have seen all season long.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.