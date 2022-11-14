Miona Bell recreates Ariana Grande ponytail for 90 Day Fiance fans

Miona Bell taught 90 Day Fiance fans how to recreate an Ariana Grande high ponytail. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell became well known for her different ponytail styles on the show, and these days, she runs her own ponytail line, Miona Beauty.

Through her personal and business Instagram, Miona likes to show fans all the different styles they can achieve with her ponytails. Most recently, Miona did a tutorial on how to get Ariana Grande’s infamous high ponytail look.

In the video shared with her 204k followers, Miona appeared at the bottom left of the screen while a photo of Ariana looking over her shoulder wearing her signature high balayage ponytail was shown behind her.

Miona opened by saying, “Hey guys! Lets recreate this Ariana Grande hairstyle.”

The video then cut to Miona as she appeared in the corner area of a room with her Miona Beauty logo behind her.

She told fans she would use “Palm Springs Ponytail in color 18/18T/613” to complete the look.

Miona Bell showed 90 Day fans how to recreate the Ariana Grande ponytail look

Miona told fans she would be leaving one strand of hair out to frame her face and pulling the rest back into a bun.

From the high bun, Miona prepped the ponytail before fastening it to her head and wrapping a piece around the base. She secured the ponytail with a bobby pin before showing off the final look, with the ponytail appearing similar to one Ariana has been known to rock.

Miona also directed onlookers to her beauty page in the caption.

In another recent share, Miona showed fans how they could recreate Kim Kardashian’s famous ponytail from the 2018 Versace Fashion Show.

Miona Bell was accused of blackfishing by 90 Day Fiance viewers

When Miona first appeared on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, her signature look drew much criticism from viewers who thought she was blackfishing.

Blaskfishing is defined as a form of harmful interpersonal racism where one outside the Black community portrays Black culture and image stereotypically and as a product.

In response to the backlash about her appearance, Miona shared details about her Serbian ethnicity and attested that her style was inherent to her mixed culture.

The idea that Miona blackfishes were not widely brought up after her response.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.