Mike Youngquist has moved on from Natalie Mordovsteva, is hanging out with another reality star now

90 Day Fiance’s Mike is moving on from Natalie with another reality TV star. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Youngquist has ignited rumors about his relationship status after being spotted with Rock of Love’s Marcia Brazil.

Rumors began after Marcia posted a photo of the two in a swimming pool, presumably rocking out on her Instagram. The duo were all smiles and stood close to one another.

The former reality star wrote, “Sunday funday with my favorite people #bigmike90dayfiance #90dayfiance #SweetestGuy #BigHeart #GreatTimes.”

Marcia showed off her body in a black bikini in a photo dump while Mike stood behind her in the background sheepishly smiling.

Mike even posed in a photo with her tween son after spending time at her Las Vegas home.

The possible cross-over couple was spotted at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, enjoying their fun in the sun.

Who is Marcia Brazil?

Marcia is best known for her time on VH1’s Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. Marcia was also featured on the spin-off with Ricki Lake entitled Charm School.

Since leaving the reality TV world, Marica has started her own shoe line named Van Zant. The shoes are Brazillian couture flats with artistic designs.

Mike is moving on from Natalie and not looking back

90 Day Fiance fans will recall that Natalie and Mike’s relationship ended in January after only nine months of marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched the couple’s union dissolve right in front of their eyes as the two gave up communicating.

Natalie was often called out for attacking Mike about his looks and eating habits when he only wanted a beer after a long day’s work.

Since leaving Sequim, Washington, Natalie has made herself at home in the sunshine state. The 90 Day Fiance starlet recently took a break from selfies to post a throwback photo.

Natalie is trying to grab Mike’s attention

Over the weekend, she shared an old promo shot of her and Mike in matching outfits that was taken four years ago.

Viewers could not figure out why Natalie would share such an awkward photo unless she wanted to try and upset him.

Thankfully, Mike doesn’t look like he was bothered by the random post one bit. If Marcia’s photos are any indication of his mentality, it looks like he is living his best life away from Natalie.

Natalie may soon have to deal with the consequences of their breakup and we’re not sure yet if that means she’ll have to leave the US.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.