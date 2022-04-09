Mike Johnson reveals why he moved to Mexico and talks about his favorite Bachelor Nation moment

Mike Johnson dishes on his move to Mexico and his favorite memory of Bachelor Nation. Pic credit: ABC

Mike Johnson was the guy next door and a fan favorite during his debut to Bachelor Nation when he fought for the heart of Hannah Brown on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

While Mike returned for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, he again left empty-handed when it came to finding love.

However, today, he remains a part of Bachelor Nation as he co-hosts a podcast called Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, with former alum and husband of Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo.

Recently, Mike did an exclusive interview for BachelorNation.com, where he was asked about his decision to move to Mexico, as well as his favorite Bachelor memory.

Mike Johnson talks about why he moved to Mexico and when he’ll be back in the States

When asked why Mike moved to Mexico, he responded by saying he’s lived in many countries all over the world. He talked about his past roommate, who was also from the show, Connor Saeli, and how their lease was up last October.

He said that while he found a new apartment in Austin, Texas, he also wanted to spend the gap month between his lease and moving with his family, so he did.

But then he decided that he had always wanted to learn Spanish, and since he wasn’t tied down with a significant other or kids at that time, he could really go anywhere.

He said, “So I took the opportunity to learn Spanish and do it in a way that I know would actually work … I wanted to fully immerse myself and focus on Spanish, so I moved here. I also think that living in another country for a period of time is humbling. You will have more respect for other human beings and the way they do things. And lastly, it’s saved so much money living here!”

When asked how long he was planning on staying, Mike stated that he wants to “plant my roots in America. So I’m moving back to the States at the end of this month.”

What did Mike say was the memory that stuck with him from his time with the Bachelor franchise?

Mike was also questioned on what his favorite Bachelor memory has been since being a part of the franchise. He said right away that there was definitely one specific moment that came to mind.

He was in Dallas, Texas, at a Post Malone concert, and a random guy came up to him there. Mike said that the guy was crying, so he thought something was really wrong with him and asked how he could help.

Mike went on to say, “Then his wife came up to me and she was crying too. I was so concerned, but then he told me that she was going through chemo while watching my season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ He told me that after watching me just be myself and be silly and authentic on the show, it reminded her to find the good in things.”

Not only was Mike a fan favorite on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but it sounds like that by just being himself, he has helped and positively impacted many others.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.