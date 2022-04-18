Mike Fleiss shares photo of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey during international filming of The Bachelorette 

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s journey on The Bachelorette goes international. Pic credit: ABC

Filming for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette is underway, and fans recently got yet another glimpse of the two leads.

International travel is a staple within The Bachelor franchise, and it appears Rachel and Gabby have begun that part of filming.

The Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss shared a photo of Gabby and Rachel as they journey to find love overseas.

Mike Fleiss shares international photo of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

Mike Fleiss took to Twitter on Easter Sunday to wish his followers a happy Easter and give another inside look at Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette.

In the photo, the two upcoming Bachelorette leads wrap their arms around one another while smiling against a clear blue sky and deep blue sea backdrop.

Rachel wore a dark sweater that gave a peek of her sun-kissed shoulder. The Bachelorette blonde wore her hair in a casual ponytail as she tucked her sweater into a pair of fitted jeans with a black belt and silver buckle.

Gabby flashed her pearly whites in a white low-cut crop top and navy blue cardigan. Similar to Rachel, Gabby also wore a pair of jeans. Gabby’s jeans were lighter and high-waisted.

Gabby completed the look with a casual half-up, half-down hairdo, and gold hoop earrings.

Along with the photo, Mike tweeted, “Happy Easter, #BachelorNation !!! Exclusive international photo.”

Pic credit: @bachelor.realitea/Instagram

Mike’s tweet, and the word international, indicate that the ladies are outside of the United States as Rachel and Gabby travel with the remaining men from their upcoming season.

Rumors have speculated that Rachel and Gabby’s Bachelorette journey takes them to Belgium, but time will tell where the two officially travel during the season.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey support one another as co-leads on The Bachelorette

When news broke that The Bachelorette would be trying something new for its 19th season by having two leads, fans were both excited, curious, and concerned that the new format would pit two women against one another.

Gabby and Rachel formed such a strong bond on The Bachelor Season 26, and fans didn’t want their stint as Bachelorettes to ruin their friendship.

Fortunately, inside sources have confirmed that Rachel and Gabby are not forced to be at odds as Bachelorettes and simply get to support one another in their aim to find love for a second time within the franchise.

Tune in this summer to see how Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s journey plays out.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.