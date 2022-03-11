Rachel Recchia debuts dramatic hair transformation before the After the Final Rose special

Rachel Recchia showed off her new hairstyle ahead of The Bachelor finale. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor finalist Rachel Recchia debuted her bold new hair transformation just days before the After the Final Rose special.

Rachel showed off a lighter, longer, and wavier style ahead of her reunion with Clayton Echard.

Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about the hairstyle that Rachel went all the way to Columbus, Ohio for.

Rachel Recchia debuted a dramatic hair transformation

Both Rachel and her stylist took to Instagram to show off the drastic change to adoring fans.

“Detour to columbus to refresh this hair,” Rachel captioned a shot of herself posing for the camera. The Bachelor contestant was clad in a simple black crop top as she smiled in the picture. She appeared to have both lightened and applied extensions to her hair.

Nova Salon, where Rachel got her hair done, also posted an Instagram video showing off a before and after look at the change.

“Happy Friday,” the caption read. “My girl detoured to Columbus for the most dramatic hair transformation yet.”

The first shot showed off Rachel’s previous look, with a glimpse of her brown roots showing through her primarily straight hair.

The second half of the video doubled down on the transformation and featured Rachel posing with the new hairstyle and her makeup done.

The Bachelor contestant appeared thrilled with the change as she fluffed her new hair and spun for the camera.

Rachel Recchia’s Bachelor Nation friends gushed about her hairstyle

Rachel’s Bachelor Nation friends took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her new hairstyle.

Marlena Wesh, Serene Russell, Sierra Jackson, and Genevieve Parisi all gushed about their friend’s look.

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia is one of two finalists for Clayton Echard’s final rose

The pilot is likely preparing for her appearance on the After the Final Rose special this week when fans will finally find out how Clayton’s season ended.

Bachelor viewers have been in an uproar after the shock split between Clayton and Susie Evans during Fantasy Suite date week.

Her departure narrows the field down to only Gabby Windey and Rachel competing for Clayton’s heart. However, the rest of the season appears to be far from smooth sailing as the women are devastated to hear that Clayton has fallen in love with all three of them.

Fans will have to tune in for the finale and the After the Final Rose special to find out how it all goes down and to get a closer look at Rachel’s own dramatic transformation.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.