Mike Fleiss says strange times are happening as old Clare Crawley tweet surfaces about Tayshia

Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor franchise, asked fans for suggestions for the next Bachelorette as production began the search for the lead of the 2020 season.

Many different suggestions for a new Bachelorette came in, and Clare Crawley was ultimately chosen as the next Bachelorette star.

However, rumor has it she quit about two weeks into production because she had fallen in love with Dale Moss and didn’t want to continue filming. She was replaced with Tayshia Adams, who is currently rumored to be filming at the La Quinta resort in California.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Now, the creator of the show is tweeting about ‘strange times,’ making fans wonder what is going on.

Mike Fleiss talks about ‘strange times’ as Bachelorette rumors continue

Mike Fleiss’ cryptic tweet surfaced yesterday afternoon. “Strange times…#TheBachelorette,” it read.

So, what strange things are happening?

Fans were quick to reply to Mike, tweeting that they really wanted to see Clare’s season of the show play out on television. Others questioned when the show would return.

Read More Hannah Brown gets caught goofing around on social media by another Colton Underwood contestant

It’s possible that Mike’s referring to something that’s happening with Tayshia’s season, but it’s also possible that he’s referring to something going on in the news.

Earlier this week, an article came out in which Mike Johnson, a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season, called The Bachelor franchise “atrocious” for its lack of diversity in casting.

Mike Fleiss may have gotten Bachelorette recommendation from Clare Crawley

Mike might be referring to a crazy fan theory that came out this week involving Hannah Ann and Becca Kufrin.

Yesterday, Reality Steve debunked a Bachelorette theory that claimed Becca, Hannah Ann, and Tayshia are fighting for the spot of the Bachelorette. According to the theory, all of the guys would have had their choice of who to date, making the show more of a competition.

Steve said that won’t be happening and that Tayshia will be the next Bachelorette after Clare.

An interesting 2019 tweet from Clare also surfaced this week. In it, Clare stated that she hoped Tayshia would be the next Bachelorette.

As @Bachelornation.scoop on Instagram pointed out, it appears that Clare got the wish she made in the prophetic tweet.

Perhaps Mike got his Bachelorette suggestion from Clare.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.