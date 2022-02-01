Mike Berk commented on fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate Kim Menzies’ dispute with Baby Girl Lisa, and Lisa responded

Mike Berk commented on the issues between Lisa Hamme and Kim Menzies which provoked a response from Lisa. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk fanned the flames of the feud between Kim Menzies and Baby Girl Lisa Hamme over Usman Umar with a comment that prompted a snippy response from Lisa.

Mike’s comment taking aim at the quarrel was posted on a meme that made fun of both women’s behavior in their relationships with Usman.

The meme in question, made by a 90 Day fan page, previously elicited a virtual showdown between Lisa and Kim in the comments that have since been deleted by both parties.

Mike Berk got involved in the 90 Day Fiance feud between Lisa Hamme and Kim Menzies

The issues between Lisa Hamme and Kim Menzies over Usman Umar intensified recently and received an opinionated comment from Mike Berk that Lisa responded sharply to.

Mike’s provoking comment read, “yea BGL ruined it for Kim (laughing/crying emojis).”

To which Lisa attacked, “@mikeyb90day comes from another gassy a** on international tv is your girl going Dey for you (laughing/cryign emojis). @mommysaysbadwordslive maybe you can get him some promo with Gas X or better yet I can get Stephanie to contact him.”

The originator of the meme responded, “@lisa_hamme be nice to Mikey.”

Lisa then made light by saying, “@mommtsaysbadwordslive I’m only screwing around I like him (laughing/crying emoji) made me laugh.”

Mike wrote back to Lisa, “@lisa_hamme that’s the plan! I’m trying @gasx I’ll be your main guy. I did it all in fun :).”

Mike made a separate comment saying, “@lisa_hamme all good here. You have to have a sense a humor and a thick skin in this business (laughing/crying emoji).”

90 Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics talked about Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar’s relationship motives

Mike Berk’s own set of issues has been talked about by Before the 90 Days viewers, specifically about the motives he and Ximena have for being with each other.

Critics pointed out that Ximena is not attracted to Mike, that she is grossed out by him, and has a lot financially riding on the relationship going further and working out.

Since this is essentially Mike’s first real relationship, critics commented on his motives being less complicated. Either way, both of them have a lot of communicating to do if they are going to have a lasting relationship and viewers need to keep watching to find out how it progresses on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.